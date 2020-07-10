Payson’s football schedule shows the season opener six weeks from today.
Yeah, you can probably throw that schedule away like you do those disposable gloves you wear to pump gas in this time of COVID-19.
“From what I’ve heard, everything is potentially on the table from a delayed season to switching sports seasons,” said Payson varsity football coach Bryan Burke on Tuesday.
“The most realistic option at this point would be to delay the season back even further and modify all seasons to shorter schedules so that everybody has some resemblance of a season. My guess is we will start as late as mid to late September, play through mid-December and other seasons fall in line accordingly.”
The Arizona Interscholastic Association announced on June 29 that the start of all school-related athletics and activities will be delayed until at least Aug. 17 because of COVID-19. The announcement pushes back the starting dates for practice for fall sports and activities like cheerleading and band.
The Longhorns were planning to begin their week-long camp on July 13, with the first full day of practice on July 27 and the season opener at home against Safford on Aug. 21.
The AIA announcement wipes out those first two dates and likely the kickoff contest. And the Aug. 28 game at Cottonwood Mingus seems in jeopardy, as well. The Longhorns were scheduled to have a bye week on Sept. 4 before returning to action at home against Page on Sept. 11.
The AIA recently emailed each member school principal a survey about football and fall soccer due today, July 10, with another survey regarding other fall sports of volleyball, swimming and cross country with a July 24 due date. The AIA Crisis Management Committee is scheduled to meet the Monday following both deadlines (July 13 and July 27) to evaluate survey responses.
“Assuming that we are a go for a football season, we will most likely have an entirely new schedule as some teams (mainly reservation schools) have decided to opt out completely for fall sports seasons,” Burke said.
