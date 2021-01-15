We live in a deeply divided state.
That was clear during the November Presidential election and it was clear again as the Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board voted 5-4 on Jan. 8 to cancel winter sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the record number of cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks.
Anger by parents, coaches and others at the outcome of the vote by the volunteer board representing member schools resulted in an online petition signed by more than 40,000 people, which prompted the executive board to reconsider the issue on Tuesday.
And in a nearly two-hour meeting the board reversed its decision with another 5-4 vote that allows winter sports to move forward in high schools and middle schools with competition starting next week.
So four days after Payson’s varsity boys and girls basketball and wrestling coaches had difficult discussions with student-athletes, informing they wouldn’t get the chance to compete this season, they had a much happier discussion.
Board member Jim Dean talked about the value of respect for one another in this toxic political climate. “What this world could use right now is more kindness,” he urged.
Competition can begin next week as previously scheduled with certain requirements, including everyone in attendance, including athletes, must wear a mask while in the gym/arena. That includes athletes, coaches and officials wearing mask throughout games/matches.
Athlete-monitoring form
Schools must complete athlete-monitoring forms and provide a copy of that form listing the players that have met the requirement in front of the official(s) before the game/event. If that form is not exchanged the game/event will not take place. Any school that violates any of the mandatory modifications will lose access to the AIA officials.
AIA Executive Director David Hines said schools must complete an athlete-monitoring form showing kids eligible to compete that day for all its student-athletes on the team and give that to the opposing coach before the game or lose access to AIA officials.
Two parents only
A maximum of two parents per student-athlete will be allowed to attend home games if local guidelines permit. As it stands now, no visiting fans will be permitted, although it’s possible that could be something the AIA executive board could revisit when they meet again next week since this is all a very fluid situation.
Jan. 8 vote
On Jan. 8, the executive board narrowly voted to accept the recommendation of AIA’s sports medical advisory board not to move forward with school competition with the rapid growth of COVID-19 cases and hospitals nearing capacity levels in Arizona, one of the world’s hotspots for the virus.
Club concern
The argument from those opposing the original decision contend that canceling school sports would just lead to student-athletes competing in club sports without the umbrella of the AIA offering safety protocols that could minimize the spread of the pandemic. Of course, that didn’t have to be the case, but it’s what they argued. And Payson coaches were checking into that option. It’s unclear if they would have been able to compete as clubs with insurance one of the biggest hurdles.
But the possibility of teams competing even if the AIA didn’t sanction the sports this season was one of the big arguments used to convince one board member to switch their vote.
So, parents, coaches and student-athletes are thrilled the kids won’t suffer the cancellation of their seasons like baseball, softball, golf and track student-athletes did when the AIA canceled spring sports in March not long after they started. Fall sports were delayed but wound up completing shorter seasons.
COVID-19 cases soaring
But COVID-19 is currently infecting record numbers daily, filling hospitals and leaving many concerns that student-athletes that suffer injuries may not be able to get the required treatment.
Mental health concerns
Many say canceling the season could negatively affect student-athletes’ mental health. They say kids can never get these missed opportunities back, especially the seniors.
Slippery slope
Board member Ricky Greer cautioned that reversing the decision would be a slippery slope they shouldn’t venture down.
Season pushed back
Winter sports usually begin competition in December, but the AIA pushed back the start of winter sports in earlier moves until the third full week of January, reducing the number of games and wrestling matches teams may participate in and banning regular-season tournaments. The basketball teams will play 15 games and the wrestling teams can compete in 14 dual matches.
Wrestling biggest challenge
The biggest change comes in wrestling, where teams can only compete in dual matches rather than the common three- and four-team weekday events in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Payson has 14 duals on the schedule beginning with Wednesday’s 6 p.m. match against fellow Div. 3 Section 2 opponent Mesa Eastmark at Wilson Dome.
Basketball
That comes one day after the girls and boys open their seasons at home against Fountain Hills. The varsity girls play at 6 and the boys at 7:30. The JV girls usually play in the dome at 4:30, with the JV boys playing in the old gym. But the azpreps365.com lists the JV girls playing only 3A East Region games, starting Jan. 26 at home against Winslow.
The JV boys do list Fountain Hills on the schedule at 4:30 Tuesday.
The executive board recommended clearing the gym/arena between games but that seems unlikely unless game times are changed to add more time between tipoffs.
“Safest alternative”
Payson Athletic Director Rich Ormand is glad the AIA changed course and student-athletes weren’t forced to move to club teams for competition.
“I think it’s the safest alternative,” Ormand said. “We, the AIA member schools can have a more controlled environment where every school is on the same page as far as guidelines are concerned.”
Wilson Dome capacity is approximately 2,500 spectators, so there’s plenty of room to spread out if people choose to do that. But with only a maximum of two parents for each participating home student-athlete allowed (at least for now) that shouldn’t be much of an issue.
“It will be an adjustment not having (non-parent) spectators, but I am thankful our athletes will get their seasons,” Ormand said.
Live streaming
“We will work to get all home competitions live streamed and will provide live streaming information for the schools we travel to if they will also have it available.”
