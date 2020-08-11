High school student-athletes across Arizona got the news they’ve been hoping for last week when the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Executive Board approved a fall 2020 interscholastic athletics calendar on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
The AIA released new guidelines for member schools on Thursday that allows high school fall sports athletes and teams to go ahead with their seasons.
Schools haven’t been allowed to practice or compete in athletics since COVID-19 forced schools to close classrooms and the AIA shut down spring sports in March.
“Longhorn Family, we have been given the great news yesterday that we will be having a season,” said a post on the Payson High School Football Facebook page on Thursday.
“We will have a Google meet (Aug. 7) to discuss the schedule going forward...Thank you for your patience throughout this crazy time. (We’re) looking forward to get(ting) started again.”
Coaches may begin unofficial pre-season practices immediately following the AIA Phase-1 COVID-19 return to practice guidelines, Payson High School athletic director Rich Ormand said in an email on Thursday.
Football kickoff
Football can begin practices on Sept. 7, with the first games allowed starting Wednesday, Sept. 30-Saturday, Oct. 3.
The number of football games for 3A Conference schools like Payson, as well as 1A and 2A schools, and the number of state playoff teams and the playoff dates had not been set by Friday. The state championships for 4A-6A and Open are set for Dec. 11-12.
Some sports start Aug. 24
Official practices can begin for cross country, swimming and cheer on Aug. 24.
The first cross country competitions can take place starting Sept. 9, with the state championships Nov. 12-13.
Swim teams can participate in competitions on Sept. 14, with state championships on Nov. 5-7. Payson is set to field a club swimming team this fall.
Cheer competition dates hadn’t been finalized as of Friday, but tryouts will begin the week of Aug. 31. Stunting can’t begin until Sept. 7.
Boys and girls soccer teams can begin practice on Aug. 31, with games allowed starting Sept. 16 and the state championships Nov. 4-7.
Volleyball teams can start practicing on Aug. 31, with the first competitions allowed on Sept. 21 and the state championship tournament Nov. 12-21.
COVID-19 Awareness forms
Ormand said “students must turn in the three COVID-19 awareness and release forms to participate in pre-season practice/workout being run by coaches,” in the email. “These are similar in every way to the summer Covid-19 forms, but are for the school year. Even if a student has already filled out and turned in the summer forms, they must still also fill out and turn in the school year forms. These will also be a part of your 2020-2021 athletic packets. If you get them filled out early, you will not have to include them when you turn in your athletic packet.”
To take part in fall sports, students must have a completed 2020-21 athletic packet turned in prior to their first official practice.
Also, student-athletes must take an opioid education course prior to their first official practice. Go to the following website to take the course: academy.azpreps365.com.
Several modifications
Athletes, coaches and fans face several modifications this fall including no pregame or postgame handshakes, fist bumps, hugs, etc.
Coaches must wear face masks and players should wear face masks traveling to competitions. Proper six feet social distancing should be practiced whenever possible.
Before, during, and after the contests, players, coaches, game officials, team personnel and game administration should wash or sanitize their hands as often as possible.
For the pregame conference, football teams are limited to one captain and soccer teams to one captain and the head coach.
Modifications vary by sport. For specific modifications for each sport, visit http://aiaonline.org/files/17110/fall-2020-sports-modifications.pdf.
Rim Country Middle School guidelines had not been released as of Thursday.
