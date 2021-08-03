Fall practice officially began on Monday, Aug. 2 for high school football with other sports soon to follow.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) sent out a press release on July 26 with recommended guidelines for returning to athletic activity in AIA member schools and programs while COVID-19 is present in the community.
“The AIA strongly supports the return of athletics and competitive sports,” the press release said. “However, it must be done so in the safest way possible.”
They released the following guidelines authored by members of the Sport Medical Advisory Committee, saying that this is a living document and may be updated as new information and recommendations become available. The document outlines current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) regarding safe participation in sports.
•The AIA “strongly recommends” that all members of the athletic community who are able to receive the vaccine to do so.
Fully vaccinated people can: resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing at all team activities except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, territorial, or school district laws, rules and regulations. They may also resume competition schedules that require travel outside of their local community without testing before or after travel. Vaccinated people can resume domestic travel without testing upon return or having to self-quarantine after arriving back, refrain from testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic and refrain from quarantined following a known exposure if asymptomatic.
Fully vaccinated people should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days following an exposure.
The recommendations established prior to having an effective vaccine will remain in place for all unvaccinated people. These recommendations should also remain in place while there is still substantial or greater community spread for all members of the athletic community as no vaccine is 100% effective.
For full details of the recommendations visit https://www.aiaonline.org/files/17051/aia-recommended-guidelines-for-return-to-activity.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!