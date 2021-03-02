The Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board voted on Tuesday that Arizona high school athletes won’t have to wear masks for spring sports and winter sports sectional and state tournaments.
The board is removing the mask mandate that’s been in place for winter sports for the upcoming tournaments.
Students, coaches, officials and others must wear a mask when not actively playing or in the arena.
All spectators must continue to wear an approved face coverings.
All other COVID-19 modifications remain in place.
Spring sports began practice on Monday, March 1.
Payson’s wrestling team closes the home schedule at 5 p.m. today against Blue Ridge and closes the regular season at Snowflake on Friday. The Longhorns host the Div. 3 Section 2 Tournament on March 13. The top four at each weight advance to the state tournament at Poston Butte High on Thursday, March 18.
The girls basketball team closes the home season against Show Low at 6 o’clock tonight and at home against Holbrook at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3.
The boys basketball team closes the season at Show Low at 7:309 p.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!