Mike Anderson edged Terry Lindsey for the A Flight title in the Payson Men’s Golf Association’s Low Net Tournament at Payson Golf Club on Oct. 7. Both shot 69 and Anderson won the scorecard tiebreaker.
Lou Manganiello and Danny Harder both carded 72, with Manganiello claiming third place on another tiebreaker.
Ian Capper shot 66 to win the B Flight, with Ed Bossert (69) placing second, Chuck Carrier (70) third and Ron Fisher (71) fourth.
Russ Thornell recorded the longest putt, sinking it from 7 feet 3 inches on No. 18.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Capper (No. 2, 23 feet 11 inches), Dave Herbert (No. 5, 16-9¾), Bossert (No. 8, 29-0), Manganiello (No. 14, 9-6) and Lindsey (No. 17, 4-6).
The PMGA announced they’re canceling this year’s annual season-ending banquet.
Banquet canceled
“Given the present circumstances with COVID-19 a number of people have canceled their participation in this year’s annual awards and banquet scheduled for Nov. 9,” wrote PMGA Secretary Alan Chittenden.
“The PMGA Board has decided, after much discussion and out of an abundance of caution, to cancel the banquet. We feel the risk is just not worth any of us coming down with or passing it along to one another of us old folks if we were to gather in a fairly large group in an enclosed space.”
