Rep. Paul Gosar has joined the ranks of anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists in his latest newsletter to voters — although he turns the results of the studies he cites on their heads.
Gosar, easily re-elected in a newly redrawn congressional district that includes much of western Arizona, maintains that the Centers for Disease Control has refused to track adverse effects of the two main COVID vaccines used in the U.S.
“The CDC is mandated to provide Americans with accurate scientific data, weather (sic) harmful or safe. Instead, the report validates what I have been saying for the past few years: the CDC is in bed with Big Pharma and is engaging in a cover up to further its political agenda and the American people have lost all trust with the agency whose mission is to supply trustworthy data.”
Numerous fact-check articles online have rebutted the false claims that the CDC and the federal Food and Drug Administration have not tracked adverse events following vaccination.
Arizona is reporting 1,700 new cases and 15 deaths per day for the past two weeks. Gila County’s infection rate is about 50% higher than the statewide average — roughly 19 new cases daily. The deaths average in the past two weeks has been about one-third below the statewide average.
Gosar cites two studies in the newsletter in which he claims the Biden administration has conspired with drug companies to push ineffective vaccines.
COVID deaths among
the vaccinatedThe first study by the Kaiser Family Foundation documented the rising share of total COVID deaths occurring among people who have been vaccinated and boosted.
Gosar suggested that this proves the vaccine doesn’t work — and therefore the administration is pushing the use of an ineffective vaccine to boost drug company profits.
However, the study he cites in the newsletter actually came to a completely different conclusion — and underscores the ongoing effectiveness of the current vaccines in reducing both new infections and the risk of death. The unvaccinated are still 19 times more likely to die from an infection.
The study concluded that the rising number of vaccinated people getting infected and dying reflects the large share of the population that is now vaccinated — especially among those over 65, who are most vulnerable to serious illness if infected.
As of August 2022, six in 10 adults dying of COVID were vaccinated and boosted — about double the share as in the fall of 2021.
However, the study authors noted that if 100% of the population was vaccinated — then 100% of the new infections and deaths would be among the vaccinated. So the rising percentage of infections among the growing share of the population that’s gotten vaccinated doesn’t prove the vaccines don’t work.
Roughly 79% of adults — including more than 95% of those older than 65 — are vaccinated.
When you adjust for age and other high-risk medical conditions, the study authors concluded that “we still see that unvaccinated people are at much greater risk of death and other severe outcomes than people the same age who have stayed up to date on boosters. Older people are at greater risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 than younger people, but vaccines and boosters still lower that risk substantially.”
The vaccine lowers the risk of dying 19-fold and the risk of testing positive for COVID threefold when you control for risk factors, the Centers for Disease Control has concluded. That’s true even when you take into account the new, must faster spreading variants that now dominate.
Vaccine mandates for
college studentsA second study published in the Journal of Medical Ethics questioned the ethical basis for a requirement that college students get vaccinated as a condition of attending class.
The researchers said healthy people aged 18 to 29 face a very small risk of hospitalization or death — especially from the new Omicron strains. They also face a very small risk of serious reactions to the vaccine — including temporary or sometimes long term liver enzyme abnormalities or usually mild but sometimes serious heart inflammation. The researchers said evidence suggest that the vaccine may cause more hospitalizations in this group than does the disease itself.
The study noted that 18- to 29-year-olds face very little danger of death or hospitalization if they get COVID. Therefore, even the handful of bad — but non-fatal — side effects from the shots outweighed the benefit of the shot, the researchers concluded. The researchers therefore said universities shouldn’t issue a vaccine mandate to attend class — since the risk of the vaccine outweighed the benefit for the individual.
The main logic for getting the vaccine in that age group has to do with reducing the spread of the disease to the elderly. If the virus is circulating widely among younger adults — it’s much more likely to infect the elderly, even if they’ve been fully vaccinated.
The development of new strains less likely to cause serious illness, widespread vaccination and the large share of the population who have recovered from an earlier infection have all resulted in a lower death rate — even though infection rates remain high.
The death rate has dropped much more among the young than among the elderly — who now account for the great majority of deaths. Moreover, the elderly are much more likely to get reinfected or suffer a breakthrough infection, according to several recent studies.
Since the onset of the pandemic, people older than 65 in the U.S. accounted for 75% of all COVID deaths. High vaccination rates among the elderly helped drive that percentage down to 60% of deaths in September of 2021. However, reinfection by the new, faster-spread strains has reversed those gains. Today, people older than 65 account for 90% of COVID deaths — although 94% of them are vaccinated.
That’s not because the vaccines don’t work. Full vaccination and a booster shot still reduces the risk of death for those older than 12 by 93% compared to the unvaccinated. Recovery from a previous infection also confers substantial protection — especially if augmented by a booster shot.
The rising death toll among the vaccinated — especially the elderly — reflects the low rate at which people have gotten the booster shots — including just 34% of the elderly and about 13% of those older than 5. The vaccines and booster shots also provide less additional protection among the elderly, mostly due to changes in the efficiency of their immune systems.
The death toll from COVID remains about 300 a day — or 100,000 annually. The means COVID still ranks as the nation’s third leading cause of death.
