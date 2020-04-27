The next big question when it comes to the COVID 19 pandemic remains antibody testing – a quick way to determine whether someone has been exposed to the virus and might have developed some immunity.
But antibody tests remain fraught with uncertainties. Many of the test kits now flooding the market have proved unreliable. Moreover, the experts don’t yet know whether the antibodies provide immunity.
The finger-prick version of the test can yield results in 15 minutes -which would help determine who has already recovered from an infection. Labs offering antibody tests in Tucson and Phoenix have been overwhelmed with demand and other less rigorous settings have provided mixed results. A positive antibody test might provide an indication a person’s less likely to get infected a second time. This might help determine who would face the least risk if they are tending to COVID-19 patients or returning to work.
The issue gained new urgency in Rim Country when the MHA Foundation last week indicated a willingness to spend $60,000 or more to buy a machine to process the antibody test. MHA has already made contacts with sources in South Korea and Germany for machines and test kits considered among the most reliable. MHA hopes to team up with Gila County to provide the tests locally, perhaps even by offering drive through testing centers that can produce rapid results, perhaps even with coverage for people whose health plans won’t pay for the tests.
Sonora Quest laboratories will currently perform antibody tests, which cost $65 – but only with a doctor’s order. You must schedule an appointment (https://www.sonoraquest.com/sonora-quest-laboratories-now-offers-covid-19-antibody-testing/). The lab has offices in Payson and Show Low, but most of its officers are in the Valley. The test detects IgG antibodies, but not an active infection with the virus.
Meanwhile, the University of Arizonans has announced plans to use antibody tests to screen a random sample of some 250,000 people. This would provide the first solid information on how widespread the virus has become in the state, since studies suggest half of the people infected may not develop symptoms but still spread the virus. One study in New York suggested as many as 20 percent of the people may have already been infected. Other studies have put the number in even some hard-hit communities at closer to 1-5 percent.
The antibody test does not detect an active infection – and likely works less well in the first one to three weeks after infection. A different test involving a throat swab sent to a medical lab is used to confirm an active infection. This swab test also has problem – mostly due to the difficulty of taking a sample without triggering explosive coughing. As a result, some studies suggest that the throat-swab test may frequently miss an infection – perhaps as high as 30 percent. The test is more than 99 percent accurate when it does detect an infection, but it takes days to get a result back from a lab.
The antibody test may prove useful when it comes to reopening the economy and tracking the true spread of the virus. Currently, doctors estimate the fatality rate for those who test positive with the swab tests varies from 1 to 3 percent – roughly 10 times the rate of a typical flu strain. However, some studies suggest 50 to 80 people are actually infected for each person that tests positive. Currently, almost everyone tested for the active virus has serious symptoms. But if the true infection rate is 50 times the confirmed case rate, then the actual COVID 19 death rate might actually be similar to the flu. Some 75 percent of the confirmed deaths have taken place among the elderly and people with risk factors like diabetes, heart disease and other conditions.
So the antibody testing provides a crucial way to understand the extent pandemic, which has killed more than 200,000 people world wide – including 60,000 in the United States and 275 in Arizona. Even so, studies suggest only half of the actual deaths end up in the official statistics.
