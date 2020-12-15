Good news.
The virus is on the run.
Well, no — not the COVID-19 virus — the flu.
Granted, the flu season is just getting started. But doctors are relieved that Arizona so far has only about 8% as many flu cases compared to the same time last year.
However — that doesn’t actually apply to Gila County — with 7% of the cases in the state.
So maybe the mask wearing, social distancing and restrictions in schools and nursing homes hasn’t slowed COVID-19 — but those protective measures may have knocked the wind out of the flu virus this year, which also passes through the air from person to person. It’s also possible that people have heeded the urgent plea of epidemiologists to get their flu shots, to avoid compounding the strain of the pandemic on the medical system.
Whatever’s going on — it’s great news for doctors and hospitals, already coping with a frightening surge in COVID-19 cases.
During the week of Nov. 25, Arizona had just 18 reported flu cases. The five-year average for flu cases for that week stands at 213. For the week ending Nov. 18, the state reported 23 flu cases, compared to the long-term, average of 132 cases.
Interestingly, a higher percentage of the diminished number of cases are among those older than 50 — 52% compared to the long-term average of 30%. By the same token, kids account for a much lower share of the cases — 21% instead of 42%.
The flu hits children and the elderly the hardest, while COVID-19 largely spares kids and packs a lethal punch for the elderly.
About 61% of the current Arizona flu cases are mostly type B, with type A accounting for the rest. The flu shot protects against both strains.
Gila County actually has more cases than most. We had two cases the week of Nov. 4 and one case the week of Nov. 25. That’s 7% of the 41 cases in the state, although we have less than 1% of the state’s population. At this time last year, Gila County had reported no flu cases — so while the state’s off to a slow start, Gila County’s flu season is well underway.
Over the past five years, flu in Gila County has peaked at 33 cases for the week of Dec. 30. Historically, the flu tapers off faster in Gila County in February than in the rest of the state, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services website.
But you still need to get your flu shot, since we’ve barely started the winter flu season and the medical system is strained coping with the pandemic.
The toll of flu cases in Arizona normally hits in January and continues into March.
No one is sure why the flu spreads quickly in the winter, then fades away in the spring.
Some epidemiologists argue that the flu spreads best when people are indoors with others, rebreathing one another’s air. Shorter days that reduce the body’s production of vitamin D and melatonin may also play a role by weakening the immune system. Finally, the virus itself may prefer colder, drier climates.
Epidemiologists had hoped that COVID-19 would also fade away in the summer, but that didn’t happen — although the virus does seem to be spreading more rapidly as the temperature falls and people gather indoors.
The flu spreads even more easily than COVID-19 — but mostly only during the week or so during which people have symptoms — including cough, fever, trouble breathing and fatigue. This makes it easier to stay home when you’re sick and not spread it. By contrast, COVID-19 probably spreads fastest before symptoms develop — making it much harder to contain. Moreover, maybe a third of those infected with COVID never develop symptoms at all — but still spread it. The flu hospitalizes about 200,000 Americans each year and kills on average about 36,000 — although in a bad year the flu may kill 60,000.
Wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding crowds and paying attention to indoor ventilation will help slow the spread of both the flu virus and COVID-19.
That’s good, because the pandemic has strained the state’s medical system once again.
As of Dec. 1, 90% of Arizona’s adult intensive care beds were occupied — 37% of them by COVID patients. At the start of October, only 75% of the intensive care beds were occupied — 7% of them by COVID patients.
So really.
Let’s not let that flu virus get going.
Go get a flu shot.
