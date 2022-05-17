COVID’s making a comeback across Arizona, with a 134% increase in new cases in the past two weeks as a new, faster-spreading version of Omicron takes hold.
Moreover, a recent study suggests that perhaps two-thirds of young children in the U.S. have been infected.
The Food and Drug Administration is analyzing clinical studies that could soon lead to the approval of a low-dose vaccine for children under 5.
Many rural counties in Arizona with low vaccination rates have seen a big surge in new cases as a daily average in the past two weeks. Public health officials say the official numbers are probably an underestimate, since testing rates have declined and many people now rely on at-home fast tests whose results are generally not captured in the official figures.
Both vaccinations and recovery from a previous strain provide protection from infection, but the new strains are much better at causing “breakthrough” infections than earlier strains.
Gila County is actually reporting a 40% decline in new cases in the past two weeks. However, the county still has an infection rate of 15 per 100,000 — which is 50% higher than the state average. Hospitalizations have decreased 14%. However, the death rate is still about seven times the statewide average. This probably reflects the low vaccination rate — about 60% — and the high-risk status of a large share of the population, based on age, a lack of medical insurance and underlying health conditions.
The drying up of federal relief funds has, in many areas, eliminated the money for free testing as well as free treatments. Several new treatments reduce the risk of serious illness and death by 70% if administered almost immediately after symptoms develop. But Gila County’s large uninsured population now has little or no access to those tests and treatments.
Arizona now ranks as the least safe state from COVID, according to the website Wallet Hub. The study released last week is based on data from an array of sources including rates of vaccination, positive tests, deaths, hospitalization, community transmission and other factors.
Arizona ranked 49th on the death rate and 30th on the vaccination rate, which were the two most heavily rated factors in the analysis.
Most children have been infected
The most recent study tested for antibodies to the virus from 86,000 children under the age of 17. More than 70% had antibodies suggesting they’d been infected at some point. Among children aged 5-11, the infection rate reached about 77%, according to a summary of the research in the journal Nature.
This compares to about 60% of those aged 18 to 60 and about 33% of those older than 65.
Most of the infections among children were not reported — likely because they didn’t cause serious illness. Reported cases suggested only 17% of children have been infected — which now looks like a gross underestimate.
The study confirms that children face a relatively low risk of serious illness — for reasons doctors are still debating. Nonetheless, the hospitalization rate for children increased five-fold when Omicron hit.
Another U.S. study at Case Western Reserve University looked at records for 650,000 children under the age of 5 and found that Omicron was one-third as likely to cause hospitalization as Delta if a child got infected. So the big surge in hospitalizations when Omicron hit resulted from an exploding infection rate among kids.
This suggests that the virus will continue to spread readily among children, with schools a fertile environment. Although it’s far less likely to cause serious illness in children, COVID still poses a greater risk to kids than many other diseases for which we routinely vaccinate.
This is what happens when you won't listen to epidemiologists but you'll listen to Bubba Joe on Facebook tell you to take horse dewormer to prevent getting infected with covid. Keep dying to own the libs!
