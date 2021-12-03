Child deaths increased alarmingly in Arizona in 2020, driven by COVID, suicides, car crashes, child abuse and suicides.
Nearly half of the 838 child deaths in Arizona last year were preventable, concluded the 28th annual Arizona Child Fatality Review.
Arizona already had a higher child fatality rate than most states – about 13% above the national average in 2019. The statistics showed an 8% increase in the death rate for children from birth to the age of 17 in 2020.
This included a 54% increase in car crashes, a 41% increase in firearm mortality and a 30% increase in suicides.
The report also documented 12 direct COVID deaths and 29 indirect COVID deaths, a rate about three times the national average.
“It’s disturbing because we have increased child deaths. We had been dropping steadily, so that is the most disturbing factor,” said pediatrician Dr. Mary Ellen Rimsza, chair of the Arizona Child Fatality State Team.
The early release of the report did not include county-by-county numbers, although each county has a team of child and health experts who review all child deaths in the past year to prepare the overview. The Roundup has requested county specific numbers and will report those numbers when the state releases them – which may not be until January.
However, in past years, Gila County and other rural areas of the state have reported child death rates well above the state average, especially when it comes to suicides, drug overdoses, premature birth, firearm deaths and other major causes of child fatalities.
That has, in the past, been especially true with drug overdoses, which in 2020 accounted for 157 child deaths statewide, including 57 involving fentanyl. This synthetic opiate has played the leading role in an explosion of drug overdose deaths nationally – which topped 100,000 in the 12 months ending last April, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control.
Especially disturbing were the statistics on the 95 deaths resulting from child abuse and neglect. Fortunately, the total actually declined 5% from 2019. However, 66% of the children who died had a prior involvement with Child Protective Services and 11% had an open, active case at the time of the child’s death. The statistics indicate that the state has still not fixed the persistent problems with the system that caused a major scandal in 2015, due to the large number of cases dismissed without investigation by the overwhelmed child welfare agency.
The investigative teams in each county made special efforts to identify both direct and indirect deaths due to the pandemic – including following up to seek additional information for deaths due to influenza or pneumonia – both of which may resemble COVID. The investigation found just 12 child deaths caused directly by COVID – which includes at least one Gila County death involving a child that developed a rare inflammation of the lungs months after recovering from a mild case of COVID. As with most child deaths, poverty and living in a rural area were dangerous risk factors.
The effort to document the 29 “indirect” COVID deaths among children involved more investigation. Those indirect deaths included children at home and poorly supervised, social isolation, delays in seeking medical care, the incapacity of a caregiver and other factors that turned the pandemic into a fatal event for those 29 kids.
The report underscores that very few children die of the infection – but a much larger number have been affected by the pandemic disruptions.
Generally, children face a high risk of death in their first month of life, with most of the deaths related to congenital defects. However, a lack of prenatal care, avoidable premature birth and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome caused by unsafe sleeping conditions all caused a number of preventable deaths.
Risks then rise again in the teenage years, with a preventable cause of death like traffic accidents, drugs, firearms and suicide dominating.
Across the board, poverty and substance abuse pose the greatest risk factor in preventable death. Some 43% of the children who died in 2020 had a previous history with CPS, 40% were impacted by substance abuse, 26% by poverty, 21% by a lack of supervision and 19% by a child history of trauma.
In almost all categories, Native American and black children face two or three times great risk – whether from accidental, health or avoidable causes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!