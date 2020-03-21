Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s was a co-sponsor in a bipartisan bill that last week extended the tax-filing deadline to July 15 in response to the impact of COVID-19
“Extending the federal tax-filing deadline during a public health crisis helps ensure Arizona families and small businesses can focus on their immediate health and financial well-being,” said Sinema, according to a release.
The administration previously announced that tax payment deadlines for all Americans would be delayed until July 15. However, the tax filing deadline remained April 15th. Sinema helped introduce a bipartisan bill that fixed this and extended the tax filing deadline until July 15th for all Americans.
Sinema had also pushed for the Small Business Administration (SBA) to approve Arizona’s application requesting a SBA Disaster Declaration. This declaration allows Arizona businesses to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help small businesses handle the economic losses caused by COVID-19.
She also supported bills to ensure respirators used by patients and health workers have liability coverage and are available for Arizona communities and that COVID-19 tests are free.
The first-term senator has also advocated for the creation of a single online webform to allow the CDC to directly collect information from travelers and provide a more complete, accurate, and timely collection of data. She also advocated for increased resources for the Indian Health Service, tribal health departments, and urban Indian health programs to keep their communities safe.
Navajo County so far has reported three cases of COVID-19, all on the Navajo Reservation.
Sinema has also added a resources page to her website, www.sinema.senate.gov, for Arizonans looking for the latest information on coronavirus.
