The federal Centers for Disease Control concluded this week that most people can safely do without masks indoors in areas where community transmission is low. However, as of Monday, that didn’t yet include Gila County.
Fortunately, cases continue to drop locally after the record peak from Omicron, which means Rim Country may soon fall under the guideline.
Arizona has suffered the third highest death rate in the country — after New York City and Mississippi. Gila, Navajo and Apache counties have all suffered death rates far above the statewide average.
Experts aren’t sure why Arizona has suffered such a high death rate, but it probably has to do with a low vaccination rate, fewer restrictions like mask mandates and risk factors in the population — like age, diabetes and other conditions.
As of Monday, new cases in Gila County had dropped 68% and hospitalizations have dropped 32% as a daily average for the past two weeks. Nonetheless, Gila County’s death rate of 2.91 per 100,000 remains far above the statewide average of 0.64 per 100,000. Gila County has reported 1.6 deaths per day and Arizona about 47 deaths per day for the past two weeks.
Vaccination rates in Gila County have finally risen again. The CDC reports that 58% of Gila County residents are now fully vaccinated. That’s just below the statewide average of 60%.
Omicron and an even more infectious second Omicron strain have proven much better at re-infecting people who have been vaccinated or recovered from an earlier variant. Nonetheless, the unvaccinated are four times more likely to get infected, 24 times more likely to land in the hospital and 58 times more likely to die than people who have had two shots. A booster shot adds even greater protection.
The latest CDC guidelines suggest people can remain indoors without masks when community transmission drops. As of Monday, only Santa Cruz, Yavapai, Coconino and Maricopa counties had “moderate” transmission rates. Gila, Apache and Navajo counties were still considered “high transmission” areas.
The CDC noted people should still weigh their individual risk. For instance, older people, those with compromised immune systems or other health risks, can increase their safety by continuing to mask up indoors. Some settings like sporting events, crowded bars, concerts and other venues may also pose a higher risk, even with low transmission in the surrounding communities.
The Payson Unified School District on Monday reported eight students quarantined after testing positive — far higher than earlier in the school year, but still down substantially from the peak of the latest surge a month ago.
Most of the remaining restrictions have been dismantled nationally as the Omicron peak has faded. Arizona never did have a statewide mask mandate and Gov. Doug Ducey barred school districts from imposing their own mask mandates in schools months ago.
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) this week cosponsored bills that would bar mask mandates on airplanes and public transportation. He has also sponsored a bill barring mask mandates in polling places. He has also introduced a bill to bar the federal government from requiring employees to get vaccinated.
“The viral spread is diminishing, and it’s time to return to our normal lives. These mandates are ridiculous and need to end,” he said in a newsletter to voters.
Public health officials have stressed that vaccines remain the single best way to prevent another surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths — with the virus still circulating and evolving.
The Arizona Department of Health Services in an advisory based on the new CDC recommendations said, “According to the CDC, community levels in Maricopa, Yavapai, Coconino, and Santa Cruz counties are currently such that residents can consider going without masks in public indoor settings. In all other Arizona counties, the CDC recommends masks in all public indoor settings, including schools. Even with these new recommendations, ADHS continues to encourage Arizonans to assess their own risk when making decisions about masks. Also note that this new CDC guidance complements each county’s own recommendations based on local conditions.”
The advisory added, “regardless of a county’s community level, you may still want to wear a mask if you consider yourself at-risk or will be around someone who is at-risk. Examples include older people, those with weakened immune systems, and people who live or spend time with people who are at greater risk from COVID-19. Masks also might be required in settings such as businesses, airports, hospitals, public transportation, and congregate care facilities.”
Getting vaccinated has all but eliminated the risk of death from Omicron, according to data reported by the Arizona Department of Health Services. Deaths and hospitalizations remain extremely low for those younger than 50 –— both among the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. However, younger people remain the chief way in which the virus continues to spread — causing serious illness and death among older residents.
The Arizona Department of Health Services website concluded, “What doesn’t change in the CDC’s guidance, regardless of a county’s COVID-19 community level, is the importance of getting vaccinated and boosted and getting tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms or are 5-7 days after exposure. You’ll find convenient providers of safe, free, and highly effective vaccines and booster doses at azhealth.gov/FindVaccine and hundreds of testing providers at azhealth.gov/Testing.”
The site also stressed the value of masks in reducing risk. “When worn properly and consistently, all types of recommended masks reduce COVID-19 transmission. N95 and KN95 respirators have been shown to provide the highest levels of protection for the wearer and others. We have more information on masks and mask use at azhealth.gov/Masks.”
