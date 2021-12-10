The world’s bracing for the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the COVID virus, but Rep. Paul Gosar is focused on blocking vaccine mandates and attacking the federal Food and Drug Administration for the slow release of 325,000 pages of documents on COVID vaccines.
The Omicron variant has been detected in dozens of countries and about a third of U.S. states, including California, Colorado, Utah and now in Arizona’s Yavapai County. Researchers are still trying to get reliable data on how the dozens of mutations in Omicron will impact people who get infected. Right now, it spreads much more easily than the already fast-spreading Delta variant — but Omicron might cause less severe illness. Omicron appears more infectious for people who have recovered from a previous variant — and perhaps for people who have been vaccinated. But some early evidence suggests despite causing breakthrough infections, it’s not causing as much serious disease.
Many countries have reduced international travel, reimposed shutdowns and mask mandates and raced to increase vaccination rates. That includes pushing booster shots for all adults in wealthy countries where it appears the protection of the vaccines wanes over time — especially when challenged by new variants.
Gosar’s district includes most of western Arizona and Prescott and northern Gila County. In the past two weeks, Gila County has reported the second highest infection rate in the state — about 96 per 100,000. The county has double Arizona’s overall infection rate — which in turn has twice the rate as the nation. In Gila County after a brief dip, the infection and hospitalization rates have again risen toward a new peak, according to figures compiled by the federal Centers for Disease Control.
Congressional District 4 has among the highest infection rates in the country, with a vaccination rate below the national average. So far since the start of the pandemic, the district has had at least 141,157 cases and 3,096 deaths, according to a database maintained by the Harvard School of Public Health. Overall, about 17% of the people in the district have been infected.
Gosar’s most recent newsletter to constituents includes a discussion of his opposition to President Joe Biden’s imposition of a vaccine mandate for all businesses with more than 100 employees — in addition to a mandate covering most federal agencies and contractors.
In addition, Gosar said he and other Republicans have drafted a bill requiring the FDA to release within 100 days all the documents it reviewed in approving the three existing vaccines — some 325,000 pages. The FDA has already started releasing those documents, but maintains it takes so long to redact the documents for confidential company information and patient confidentiality that it can only release 500 pages a month.
Legislation would block vaccine mandates
Last week, Gosar co-sponsored the Stop Federal Vaccine Mandates for Business Act, which would prevent the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from implementing the mandate.
OSHA ordered businesses with more than 100 employees to require workers to either get vaccinated or get tested frequently, to prevent the spread of the viruses at workplaces. Unvaccinated workers would have to either get tested weekly or wear a mask. Many private businesses have already imposed mandates on their own.
Several judges have already suspended the vaccine mandate for private businesses in response to lawsuits filed by several Republican attorney generals — including Arizona’s. A federal appeals court last month suspended implementation of the mandate citing “grave statutory and constitutional issues.” The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals will weigh in on the issue in coming days, but the case will almost certainly wind up before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Federal courts have also blocked Medicare’s rule requiring most health care workers to get vaccinated, in an effort to protect patients. For instance, nursing homes suffered a fresh, lethal spike in infections due to low vaccination rates among nursing home staff.
In addition, federal district courts in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee have blocked a federal requirement that federal contractors get their workers vaccinated by Jan. 4.
Other government entities have imposed their own mandates for employees – including Phoenix and New York City. The mandates generally allow exceptions for people with a history of allergic reactions to vaccines and certain health conditions, as well as some religious grounds. Many private businesses have also imposed mandates on their own. In most cases, more than 90% of employees complied.
The vaccine has proven 95% effective in preventing infection or serious illness, with generally mild and fleeting side effects. Some studies suggest protection wanes over time and some new variants may more easily cause breakthrough infections. However, so far, the vaccine continues to offer strong protection from serious illness and death. President Biden originally said he would not rely on mandates. However, the administration embraced mandates after existing vaccine reluctance compounded by misinformation on social media helped stall the initially successful vaccine rollout.
Gosar maintained the mandates represented dangerous government overreach. “There is nothing in the Constitution or the law granting the federal government the power to force anyone to inject medicine into their body as a condition of employment. The decision to get jabbed is a choice decision best made between physician and the patient.”
Legislation would force release of vaccine data
Gosar also joined with other House Republicans to introduce legislation ordering the FDA to release all 325,000 pages of documents it reviewed in approving the COVID vaccines.
“It took a scant 108 days for the COVID-19 vaccine to receive approval, yet the FDA is refusing to release the data used for the approval for 55 years, or in the year 2076! Is the FDA hiding something?”
The newsletter did not mention that the request for the complete data file came from a group of university scientists hoping the information would demonstrate the comprehensive review of the vaccine’s safety. The FDA immediately started releasing documents, but said it didn’t have the manpower to process more than 500 pages a month under the terms of the Freedom of Information Act.
Gosar implied that something sinister is going on. “If Mr. Biden is going to insist on mandating everyone receive the COVID-19 vaccine, it only makes sense that the public knows what is being forced into their body is safe and effective.”
The FDA released the results of clinical trials involving some 50,000 people for each vaccine, with half getting the vaccine and half getting a placebo. Those studies showed mostly fleeting side effects, like fever, fatigue and a sore arm. The side effects monitored in hundreds of millions of people who have since received the vaccine have validated the original clinical trials. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine was associated with a very rare heart inflammation in a few cases out of a million. Most of those side effects faded and remained far less dangerous than the virus itself. Data showed an even lower rate of inflammatory complications in the Moderna vaccine. Overall, the COVID vaccines have generally had more immediate side effects but fewer, rare, long-term side effects than most of the vaccines long in use for other diseases.
