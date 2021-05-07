As vaccination efforts hit a wall of resistance, epidemiologists worry the U.S. will never reach the shelter of “herd immunity” against a virus that continues to ravage the world — with 2 million deaths and a record number of new infections.
Nationally, the pace of vaccinations has fallen from about 3.3 million daily to about 2.8 million daily. Although the rate of new cases in the U.S. has declined dramatically in the past two months — the spread of new variants could undo much of the hard-won progress.
Counties like Gila have done a great job of getting the population vaccinated up until now — beating both the state and national average.
Gila County has vaccinated 35% of all residents, 44% of those older than 18 and 57% of those over 65, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control. The national tracking data lags behind many county statistics — but captures a sense of how counties compare to one another.
However, even in highly vaccinated areas like Gila County, only about a third of the population is fully protected — which means the virus can still spread among the large reservoir of people who haven’t had a shot.
After months of decline, the number of new cases statewide has risen. In some states new cases have exploded, driven by new, more infectious strains of the virus. Across the unvaccinated world, the virus has hit new heights. This means the virus has plenty of opportunities to evolve — develop more contagious, more lethal forms. So far, the current vaccines work pretty well against even the most infectious variants — but that could change.
All of which makes it critical to reach the relative safety of herd immunity, the level of protection at which new cases can’t spread to enough unprotected people to survive and the pandemic fades away. Epidemiologists say we could reach “herd immunity” when 70% to 90% of the population has either recovered from an infection or gotten inoculated.
Gila County remains far from that level of protection, with a third fully vaccinated and 10% recovered from an infection.
Even among those who have recovered from an infection, a shot can reduce the chance they’ll get re-infected to carry enough virus that they can infect others, even if they don’t have symptoms.
And that’s what makes the dramatic slowdown in the pace of vaccinations so alarming to the experts — especially now that the state has lifted all restrictions and ordered schools to resume in-person classes, without so much as a state mask mandate on campus.
Almost as soon as Arizona opened up vaccine appointments to the whole population, the number of shots actually administered started to decline.
Statewide, the number of shots of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine has dropped by 16% as a daily average since April 18, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
The decline is alarming given that only 27% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated. The two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine all provide roughly 85% to 95% protection from developing COVID or from passing the virus along to others. They have all performed well against the various more infectious and dangerous strains already circulating in Arizona. The federal government authorized the resumption of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week, after concluding a one-in-a-million risk of blood clots posed a far lower risk than the chance of serious illness or death from an infection.
Back when about 3.3 million people were lining up for a shot each day, experts predicted we’d hit the herd immunity threshold of about 70% early in July.
But now, epidemiologists doubt we’ll ever reach herd immunity.
The virus continues to look for an opening to create yet another lethal spike in infections in the U.S., like it’s doing now in Brazil, South America, Africa and especially India.
Arizona has seen an 8% daily average increase in cases in the past two weeks, after months of decline from peak rates in January. The state continues to report about 711 new cases a day. Hospitalizations have also risen 2%, although total current hospitalizations remain low compared to January.
In Gila County, the infection rate has remained low — about 2.5 per 100,000 in the past two weeks. As a result, the county’s considered in the “medium risk” category.
Fortunately, death rates throughout the state have continued to decline — which probably reflects the success in getting the majority of those over 65 vaccinated after months of effort. Statewide, up to 60% of seniors are fully vaccinated and an estimated 78% have had at least one dose.
However, the goal of stamping out the virus through a universal vaccination campaign has receded thanks to vaccine resistance.
Polls suggest that some 20% or 30% of Americans don’t intend to get vaccinated. The young — especially young Republicans — are the most resistant. Those younger parents may also resist getting their children vaccinated if a safe and effective vaccine is approved for teens and children later this year.
Health officials are alarmed by the stubborn resistance to the highly effective shots.
Misinformation about side effects, social media rumors about people who got the shot and later died of something and even deep partisan divides now overshadow the attempt to cope with a pandemic that has already killed more than 500,000 Americans. The death toll from the virus is likely even greater than the official numbers suggest. Separate studies on death rates show that in 2020 the U.S. death rate rose 17% above the long-term average. The reported COVID cases account for 316,000 of those excess deaths, leaving roughly 70,000 extra deaths. Many of those excess deaths may have also stemmed from COVID, without winding up in the official statistics.
One nationwide analysis found that people in states President Trump won in 2020 are much more likely to say they don’t plan to get vaccinated. Among the top-10 states for vaccine reluctance, Trump won nine. The 10th state was Georgia, which he just barely lost.
Last week a national opinion poll found that almost half of Republicans but only 5% of Democrats said they do not plan to get a shot.
Another recent poll found that the vaccination rate for older people in Republican-leaning counties was about 5% below the national average. However, the vaccination rate for younger adults in those same counties was 18% below average.
State statistics also show that men are much more likely to reject the vaccine than women. About 20% more women than men have gotten the shot so far in Arizona.
The contrast between Democratic Coconino County and heavily Republican Mohave County may more accurately capture the partisan divide in Arizona.
In Coconino County, 52% of those over 18 and 93% of those over 65 have been vaccinated.
But in Mohave County, only 21% of those over 18 and 65% of those over 65 have gotten been fully vaccinated.
The dwindling number of people signing up for vaccines could mean COVID will continue to circulate, causing a steady stream of deaths and hospitalizations far into the future — like the flu. A growing number of studies suggest that a majority of people who recover from an infection still have an array of perplexing medical problems months after they no longer test positive. Moreover, the lack of herd immunity will leave the nation vulnerable to the introduction of new, more lethal strains — perhaps even variants that can reduce the protection offered even to the vaccinated population.
“We can’t do this alone,” said Arizona Health Director Dr. Cara Christ. “We need each of you who has been vaccinated to be an advocate. If you have been vaccinated, you know that the vaccines are safe, you know that they’re effective, and you know that they’re available to all. So please help us spread the word.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!