COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Gila County, with a running average of 70 new cases daily per 100,000 people in the past week.
That tally includes 30 cases per 100,000 in the past week in the Payson zip code, up 364% from two weeks ago.
The virus has hit southern Gila County much harder, with 160 per 100,000 in Globe and 270 per 100,000 in San Carlos.
This compares to a statewide average of 44 per 100,000. The state has so far reported some 300,000 cases and nearly 6,500 deaths.
Once-quiet areas like Gila County now have a much higher average than urban counties like Maricopa and Pima — which each have about 40 cases per 100,000 population.
The national surge in cases has prompted the federal Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to urge everyone to avoid Thanksgiving travel and large gatherings and to wear masks whenever you go out or gather in groups — especially indoors. (https://www.cdc.gov)
Greater Phoenix Leadership, a business advocacy group, urged all Arizona residents to “mask up and be cautious about the way you and your loved ones gather this holiday season. We have lost more than 6,400 loved Arizonans since March and may lose an additional 4,000 by the end of this year. We can’t afford to lose any more loved ones, children, grandparents, best friends, coworkers or neighbors. Remote gatherings are best. If you decide to gather, smaller and outdoors is better. Masks are a must. Let us join together as a community to protect one another,” the group concluded.
Nationally, the average number of daily new cases has risen 54% and the number of deaths has risen 64%. In Arizona, the daily average in the past two weeks has risen by 105% for new cases and 66% for hospitalizations. Average daily deaths have dropped by 11%, but deaths typically lag a month behind increases in cases.
Fortunately, the unexpectedly positive results of a third vaccine were announced this week. AstraZeneca announced clinical trial results of a vaccine that’s up to 90% effective after two doses. The vaccine yielded the most protection with an initially low dose shot followed several weeks later with a stronger dose. The vaccine requires much less careful handling and refrigeration than the two 95% effective vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna announced earlier.
Tested in Brazil and the United Kingdom, the AstraZeneca vaccine had no serious side effects. Even when people developed the disease after getting the shot, they didn’t end up in the hospital and had a less serious illness.
The AstraZeneca vaccine would cost just $3 or $4 per dose and not require advanced refrigeration capability — a huge advantage for a potentially global vaccine. AstraZeneca has pledged to make the vaccine available at cost around the world until at least July 2021 and in poor countries in perpetuity.
Moderna and Pfizer have said they can produce enough of their vaccine to inoculate some 20 million people next month, which should be enough to cover most health care workers, nursing home residents and some other high risk groups by mid to late December.
The drug companies won’t have enough doses to undertake large-scale vaccinations until sometime in the spring.
So public health experts have urged people to wear masks in public, practice social distancing, avoid big groups and impose renewed restrictions on potential “superspreading” events like concerts, loud bars, mass gatherings, church services with singing and other close contact, heavy breathing settings that have played a key role in the spread of the virus until now.
Masks remain the single best way to slow the spread of the virus, now widespread across the nation.
Here’s the latest research on why experts think masks can slow the spread of the virus by about 70% if used consistently by a large enough share of the population, summarized on the website of the CDC.
• Multi-layer cloth masks block 50—70% of fine droplets and particles produced in human speech and limit how far the particles that escape the mask can spread. Laboratory studies routinely demonstrate 80% blockage with well-fitted, multi-layer cloth masks -similar to the result with surgical masks.
• Masks protect the wearer. Multiple layer cloth masks with high thread count or the addition of a silk layer or a polypropylene layer block half of even tiny particles less than 1 micron in size. Polypropylene adds a static charge that traps more particles and silk repels moist droplets, making the mask more comfortable.
• A study of 124 households in China after at least one family member tested positive found that wearing masks reduced secondary infections by 80%.
• A study involving 1,000 people exposed to the virus through a close contact in Thailand found that consistent mask wearing reduced infections by 70%.
• Seven studies in a hospital system, a German city, a U.S. state, a panel of 15 U.S. states, Canada and national U.S. data all concluded that mask mandates significantly slowed the spread of the virus and lowered the subsequent death rate.
• An economic model estimated that increasing masking by 15% would prevent the need for lockdowns and reduce financial losses by $1 trillion — adding 5% to the gross domestic product. Roughly half of Americans say they consistently wear a mask in public, up from about 20% in April.
The scientific journal Nature also recently published the results of a wide array of studies. Here are some study results cited in that article:
• Wearing a mask actually makes people more likely to also follow social distancing recommendations.
• Weekly increases in per-capita mortality were four times lower in places where masks were widely worn than in other comparable areas.
• A mask-like cloth barrier in the laboratory was used to separate two groups of hamsters, who were then exposed to the virus in the air supply. About 25% of the “masked” hamsters got infected compared to 75% of those not protected. The masked hamsters that got infected were less sick than their neighbors.
