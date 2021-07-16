Arizona State canceled its annual weeklong team-bonding trip to Camp Tontozona in August 2018 because the installation of a new artificial field couldn’t be installed in time.
The football team did train in the camp east of Star Valley in 2019 but COVID-19 precautions led to the cancellation of last year’s event.
Well, cross off plans to attend this year’s practices in the cool pines for a second consecutive year because of COVID-19 precautions, according to a statement from ASU Vice President for Athletics Ray Anderson.
Anderson didn’t rule out a possible day trip to visit the camp.
Legendary former coach Frank Kush started the tradition of bringing the Sun Devils to Camp T in the 1950s.
“The accommodations there are still quite tight and spartan, we would just not take the risk of going up there and being potentially risking COVID,” Anderson said in the story.
“We may do one day as a special introduction to what Camp T has meant. Maybe have them go up the mountain (Mt. Kush), have them walk around and see the place with the anticipation with the seniors it will be their last time then with the young folks introduce them to what hopefully will be where they’ll be going for the next three-four years.”
The pandemic resulted in ASU playing just four games in 2020, going 2-2 after kicking off their first game in November.
This year’s 12-game schedule kicks off in Tempe on Thursday, Sept. 2 against Southern Utah. The Sun Devils close the regular season at home against Arizona on Saturday, Nov. 27.
NCAA investigation
The NCAA is investigating ASU for possible recruiting violations.
According to a story by Doug Haller in The Athletic, the alleged violations came during the COVID-19 dead period when programs were prohibited from hosting high school prospects for in-person recruiting visits. The investigation centers on allegations that high school recruits visited ASU despite the restriction, which was lifted last month.
