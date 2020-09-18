Senior Aubrie Mercer finished second in 23 minutes and 35 seconds to lead Payson’s girls cross country team in the season-opening Fountain Hills cross country meet on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Fountain Hills’ freshman Erin Hooley was 36 seconds faster to win in 22:59.
Payson only had four finishers and didn’t post a team score, which requires five finishers.
Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep was the only girls team with five finishers and boasted the fifth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th place finishers, with a sixth girl placing 11th.
Mercer led a strong showing by the Longhorns that saw them turn in three of the top six times. Sophomore McKenzie Ball (25:41) finished fourth and sophomore Winnie Paine (26:44) sixth.
Sophomore Abby Long also finished for Payson.
Kester 6th to lead Payson boys
Notre Dame Prep had three of the top four boys finishers to prevail among three scoring teams in the boys race.
Senior Cameron Graninger won in 19:36, beating sophomore teammate Noah Zygmunt by 29 seconds. Freshman Evan Grawer (20:57) placed fourth behind Fountain Hills freshman Josh Ball (20:05).
Payson junior Matthew Kester finished sixth in 21:16. Junior Christopher Menghini was Payson’s only other runner.
Queen Creek San Tan Foothills also participated in the four-team meet.
The Longhorns return to in-person competition in a Chino Valley meet on Wednesday, Sept. 23, although a Nike Virtual Meet is on their schedule between Sept. 21-27.
