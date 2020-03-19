Bandits Restaurant in Strawberry is shining with small town kindness.
Owners James and Katie Parks are making it possible for residents to still get a tasty meal and help those in need.
Bandits is now offering take-out and delivery service in the Pine-Strawberry area. Find their menu online on their Facebook page or call 928-363-4075.
For every meal purchased, the Parks will donate one meal to a person or family in need.
Once they get to 50 free dinners, they will whip up a meal to send out to those in need. They will start with a large batch of spaghetti as Gary from Cisco has already donated the marinara sauce, Katie said. Including lunch and dinner, Katie expects to hit 50 just about every day.
Dinners will then be taken to residents in Pine-Strawberry and even Payson.
“We are going to go wherever the need is,” said Katie. “This program will continue as long as there is a need to fill.” They will rotate other menu items into the program.
Once community members learned about the program, they stepped up.
“I have community members calling me, paying for 10 meals they will not eat, and I am matching them,” said Katie. “That means 20 meals for folks unable to shop, people unable to work, people in our Rim Country in need. We have a great community.”
The dining hall at the Pine senior center is open and will continue normal hours unless required to close, according to president Sheri Earp. The center has a plan in place to switch to only Meals on Wheels deliveries if required to close to keep seniors fed.
If you can volunteer to drive for the senior center in this temporary time of need, leave a message at 928-476-2151.
Pine Library
Out of an abundance of caution, the Pine library on Randall Place has shut its doors until further notice.
P-S Elementary
In a statement on their website, Pine-Strawberry Superintendent Kathlene Thomson said that all Arizona public schools will be closed until at least March 27.
