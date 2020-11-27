Banner Health has announced visitors will no longer be allowed in Banner locations across Arizona, including Payson. These restrictions went into place at 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 22.
The restrictions are a result of the most recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.
“We understand this will be challenging, but we’re committed to taking the necessary precautions to protect you, your family, our health care workers and the community,” Banner officials said.
There are four exceptions to visitor restrictions:
• Pediatric patients (under the age of 18) may have one guardian or support individual with them.
• Laboring mothers may have one support person with them. Doulas will also be permitted, but must leave after the birth.
• Persons with disabilities who, due to the specifics of the disability, require assistance from someone in order to effectively participate in the health care process will be allowed to designate a support person to accompany them while in any Banner facility.
• End of life visitations will be accommodated.
Everyone who enters a Banner Health facility is subject to a health screening to ensure they are not exhibiting symptoms of respiratory illness. In addition, they must have their own mask, which should be worn at all times while inside Banner facilities.
“Because we understand the importance of engaging with your loved ones, we highly encourage phone calls, FaceTime or video chat to stay in touch during this time,” Banner officials said.
Visitation at other facilities
Limitations are in place for visitations to other facilities in the area where elderly live. To verify restrictions, call the individual facility.
The staff at Majestic Rim Retirement Living keeps its residents informed about the current COVID-19 situation in the community, but lets each decide on staying in or going out. Since Majestic Rim is not a care facility, it lets residents have visitors if they wish, so long as appropriate precautions are taken in common areas. Residents are free to leave the facility to spend time with family, but upon their return, testing will be necessary and possibly isolation. To learn more, call 928-474-3912.
Payson Care Center is not allowing visitors in the facility at this time, per guidelines from the Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department. However, if the county’s COVID-19 status changes, the restrictions could be modified. Call 928-474-6896 for details.
Powell Place allows social-distanced patio and in-house visits, but these are by appointment and limited to 30 minutes. However, those making in-house visits must present proof of a negative COVID-19 test. All visitors must have their temperatures taken and wear masks. Residents may leave the facility to spend holidays with family or friends, but will be tested for the virus upon their return. Call 928-474-6249 for more information.
Rim Country Health and Rehabilitation has maintained tight restrictions and testing requirements throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional details are available at 928-474-1120.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!