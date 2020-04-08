Crews Wednesday morning were putting up coronavirus tents in the parking lot of Banner Payson Medical Center.
The hospital will use the three tents for surge triage. If there is an uptick in activity because of the coronavirus, people will check in at the tents before going inside the hospital. It is not a rapid testing site.
So far, three Gila County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. They all live in Payson.
(1) comment
And one was a city employee returned from a cruise and was too stupid to self quarantine, one was a pilot who did self quarantine and the other worked in town. NONE of them contaminated anyone else and there is NO community spread and we have not had one hospitalization..
This might have been reasonable earlier when all the warnings from the pseudo scientists and irresponsible partisan media were fear mongering panic stricken(irrationally and not supported by any facts), but now??? I don't understand why the hospital is doing this when the numbers are going down across the state and the nation except on the reservations.
Oh well, I guess the hospital can use them for a community celebration bar-b-q picnic.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!