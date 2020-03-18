Banner Health’s chief clinical officer, Dr. Marjorie Bessel released a statement regarding the company’s plans for dealing with COVID-19.
“With daily news about the rapid spread of COVID-19, taking care of your health may seem more complicated than ever and perhaps even frightening. Please know that every one of us at Banner Health is committed to helping you, your family and our community stay healthy and safe,” Bessel said.
She offered the following about Banner’s available resources:
• BannerHealth.com has the latest news on the outbreak
• BannerHealth.com also has an online symptom checker you can use immediately if you think you are experiencing symptoms
“This is not the first infectious outbreak we have responded to. We’re implementing a variety of measures here at Banner to ensure we create as much capacity to serve patients as possible, continue sound clinical practices and provide a safe environment for our patients and team members,” she said.
Lance Porter, chief executive office of Banner Payson Medical Center, said, “We have test kits at the hospital and are following the CDC guidelines to determine which patients need testing. We are also adhering to CDC guidelines for caring for patients and use strict contact precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.”
In her release Bessel said, in order to be screened in one of these clinics, patients would need to meet CDC criteria for testing. This can be determined through a phone conversation with one of Banner’s team members.
Bessel continued, “If you or a loved one has concerning symptoms, please call your primary care doctor’s office to discuss your symptoms and determine if in-person evaluation or testing is necessary. If you do not have a primary care doctor and would like to establish care with Banner, visit our Find a Doctor tool.”
Patients that meet criteria for further in-person evaluation or testing will be scheduled for an appointment to be seen at one of Banner’s clinics and provided with instructions for how to safely enter the building in cooperation with the on-site medical team.
“If you are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and believe you are experiencing a medical event that requires immediate attention, please visit a Banner emergency room for evaluation, treatment and testing, if needed. Please put on a mask immediately upon arriving to protect other patients, visitors and health care workers,” Bessel said.
Visitor restrictions
To create a safe and secure environment for our patients and health care workers during the COVID-19 outbreak, visitors will no longer be allowed in Banner hospitals starting as of 7 a.m., Thursday, March 19.
This will be challenging, but Banner is committed to taking the necessary precautions to protect you, your family, our health care workers and the community.
There are two exceptions to the visitor restriction:
- Pediatric patients (under the age of 18) may have one adult visitor with them.
- Laboring mothers may have one support person with them.
More information and additional resources:
- Our website, BannerHealth.com has the latest news about COVID-19 and changes at Banner due to the outbreak.
- BannerHealth.com also has an online symptom checker you can use immediately if you think you are experiencing symptoms.
