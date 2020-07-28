America needs baseball now more than ever.
Critics of the game deemed America’s pastime for more than a century say it’s too slow and, well, boring.
Football is wildly popular, as is basketball. Both, along with hockey, feature a faster pace with plenty of action.
But baseball returned this past weekend to open an abbreviated 60-game season like none that’s come before.
And the game has never been more important than it is this summer. Many sports-starved fans have binge-watched games on their the TVs, computers or smart phones since the Yankees played the Nationals and the Giants played the Dodgers on Thursday.
But the genuine treat came as it always does on Opening Day as the 28 other teams opened the season on Friday. Most fans believe Opening Day in baseball should be a national holiday, giving workers a day to stay home, grill hot dogs (with mustard and onions only, please) and fully immerse themselves in the excitement as Major League teams hear umpires shout “play ball.”
It’s always a glorious day for baseball fans fueled by optimism that maybe this is the year for their team.
The COVID-19 pandemic threatened to cancel the season entirely. But, after a four-month delay, baseball debuted a season shortened by 102 games for each team.
A marathon has transformed into a sprint.
Let’s hope teams can get through this season without half their players contracting the virus. That could prove difficult. But I’m glad they’re giving it a shot.
Unfortunately, the Miami Marlins postponed their home opener against Baltimore on Monday after reporting 11 players and two coaches tested positive for COVID-19, and the Yankees at Phillies game was postponed because the Yankees were set to go into the same visitor’s clubhouse the Marlins just left. So we’ll have to see how this story unfolds.
There are plenty of other changes in this short season.
Instead of five teams qualifying for the playoffs in both the American and National leagues, it’ll be eight in each league this summer.
I like that for this season. I’m not sure it’s the way to go when teams return to 162-game schedules because I think this year’s format of the three division winners in each league playing in the opening round diminishes the reward for winning your division. In previous years, the two division winners with the best records earned first-round byes. I like adding playoff teams moving forward but believe division winners should be rewarded more than just with all games in a best-of-three first-round played in their park like they’ll do this year.
So, for the next three-plus months, Americans starved for sports can get their fill.
You won’t be able to watch in person, but games are being played every day. Empty seats make it weird, but that’s necessary to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
I’m fine with cutouts of people and dogs in the seats, although I’m guessing they can’t be made of cardboard as announcers keep saying or they’ll fall apart during the first downpour.
And I’m OK with the fake crowd noise piped in. What’s the harm? The silence is just weird.
I don’t care for the new rule for this season of putting a runner on second base in all extra innings. It’s an effort to eliminate games that go on and on. But I’m OK with it this year. Why not? Let’s see how it goes. But I don’t like the idea on a permanent basis. Hopefully they won’t keep that rule next year.
I’m a big fan of adding the designated hitter in the NL this season, just as the AL has used for decades. Most pitchers just can’t hit so I’m for taking the bat out of their hands once and for all.
Yes, there are lots of changes this year.
But all that matters is baseball is back.
It offers fans a much-needed distraction from the depressing COVID-19 news.
We need as much normalcy as we can get these days.
And baseball offers it.
Well, as normal as you can get with empty seats and fake crowd noise.
And that’s huge for all the sports fans like me starving for a diversion.
We haven’t had much to watch over the last five months.
I’m running out of movies to watch.
We need professional sports.
I devoured three days of NFL Draft coverage back in April, but that’s been it, other than some PGA and NASCAR action. I’m not a big fan of either. I accidentally came across the Preakness horse race while flipping channels and really enjoyed that.
And the NBA is returning with games at Disney World.
But I’ve loved baseball for nearly 50 years. And I love it now as much as ever. Maybe more than ever.
I definitely appreciate it more than I ever did before, even with empty parks and with announcers for visiting teams watching on monitors as they work from the press box of their dark and empty home parks to cut down the number of people in each park.
Who cares?
All over the country pitchers are pitching and batters are swinging for the fences.
Baseball is back, baby.
Let’s hope it lasts.
