Bashas’ is launching a new senior shopping hour to help senior citizens trying to figure out how to get the food and other items they need and want with as little risk to their own safety as possible during this COVID-19 pandemic.
“To support the shopping needs of older adults during this critical time, starting this Wednesday, March 18, all Bashas', Food City and AJ's grocery stores in the state of Arizona will open from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. (6-7 for stores located on reservations) on Wednesdays for anyone age 65 and over,” Bashas’ said in a press release.
Shoppers will be required to show a valid I.D. at the door.
One caretaker will be allowed to help them shop, but will not be allowed to shop for themselves.
Bashas’ instituted new temporary limits on some items. All purchase limitations will remain in effect.
Customers may only purchase two of the following: bathroom tissue, paper towels, facial tissue, napkins, sanitizing wipes, hand soaps, cold & flu over-the-counter medications, isopropyl alcohol and hand sanitizers. Customers are limited to purchasing three bottled water multi-packs.
Additional limitations include: two gallons of milk per transaction, two cartons of eggs (any size), two packages of ground beef and two packages of chicken.
Bashas’ in Payson instituted new store hours that started on March 15. The store is open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m.
