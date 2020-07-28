Residents report a new scam involving COVID-19 tests.
Someone calls to say they suspect “you are likely to have been in close proximity to someone who tested positive.” The caller then asks for the address and credit card information to send a COVID-19 test.
It’s a scam, says the Gila County Public Health Department.
“Here at the Gila County Health Department, we do all initial investigations of the positive case,” said Stella Gore, a spokesperson with the department.
If the county health department calls, caller ID would show the call comes from Gila County Health.
It gets a little more complicated if the Arizona Department of Health calls, however. AZDHS has a team of National Guard members helping with contact tracing.
“If AZDHS contacts a close case, it will say unknown,” said Gore. “This is something they are currently trying to upgrade to read ‘AZ HEALTH.’”
Here’s what to look for in an official close contact call: the department of health employee will announce their name and that they work on a COVID response team, said Gore. Only then will they say, “We are calling to inform you that you have been in contact with a COVID positive case.”
A state health department employee would do the same.
With test kits, “public health will NEVER ask for a Social Security number, credit card or bank information, or immigration status,” said Gore.
AZDHS seeks to have test kits available to close contacts, but “this is currently unavailable,” said Gore.
When test kits become available, “they will be free of charge,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!