The number of riders on Beeline Bus routes has fallen off since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Rim Country about a year ago.
But that didn’t stop the Payson Senior Center from adding a new bus to its fleet for expected future growth. An ADOT grant made the addition possible.
Mike Marryat, director of operations for the senior center and for Beeline Bus service, said they expanded the fleet on Jan. 4 with the addition of a new 14-seat bus.
That brings the number of buses in the fleet to three, although only two run at the same time.
“They take quite a beating and it seems like they’re in the shop quite a bit,” Marryat said. “So, fortunately, we have a backup.”
The new bus boasts more seating than the two nine-seat buses. With current COVID-19 restrictions, they’re only allowed to transport a maximum of three passengers in the nine-seat buses and four in the 14-seat bus.
Besides the larger capacity, the new bus also features another upgrade — a newer system for boarding those in wheelchairs.
“The uniqueness of the bus is it has a ramp versus a wheelchair lift,” Marryat said. “Our other buses, which are still in operation, feature 4-feet-by-4-feet platforms that lower to the ground then lifts them up like a mini elevator. The new bus has a ramp that flips out.”
And the suspension on the bus allows it to drop lower to the street, reducing the angle of the ramp.
“This bus kneels down when someone’s going to get on,” Marryat said.
There are two areas of the new bus where the driver can secure the wheelchair.
The new bus also features a smoother ride.
“The big difference is it has big air bags and that smooths out the ride and makes for an easier ride and how it lowers when you let somebody in.”
The cost for the Beeline Bus service is $1 per ride or 50 cents for seniors 60 and over.
The Blue Route travels only in Payson. The Red Route includes both Payson and Star Valley.
The Beeline Bus service reduced routes and even shut down briefly in 2020 because of the pandemic but is back up and running with certain COVID-19 restrictions, such as fewer passengers on each ride, mask requirements and increased sanitation.
Payson Senior Center also offers its Senior Express bus/van service where riders ages 60 and over can call to schedule a pickup for transportation to medical appointments, prescription pickup, grocery shopping, salons, etc. That donation-based program runs Monday through Thursday with the first pickup at 7:30 a.m. and the last drop off at 3:30 p.m. If possible, call 928-474-4876 for more information or to schedule a Senior Express pickup at least 48 hours in advance if possible.
Marryat said, although the number of riders has dropped because of COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, the Beeline Bus service is so vital to several Rim Country residents. “They don’t have a ride and are living on minimal money,” he said. “It at least gets them to shopping, especially people from Star Valley, medical appointments, etc. They appreciate it.”
About Beeline Bus service
Collaboration between the Payson Senior Center, the Town of Payson, the Town of Star Valley, Gila County, the Central Arizona Association of Governments, the Arizona Department of Transportation and federal grant funds made the Beeline Bus service possible. It formally launched in December 2018 after planning frantically started in January 2018.
Following a series of public meetings and presentations to town councilors and the board of supervisors, organizers with the Payson Senior Center, CAAG and ADOT facilitators established routes serving Payson, Star Valley and Mesa del Caballo. The Senior Center was the lead organization. It started work planning the service after hearing the CAAG Transit Feasibility Study determined the Payson and Star Valley area was ready for public transit.
A lot of groundwork had been done on a transit service for the area. Since 2004, various agencies had spent $245,000 on getting a service started — the Payson Town Council authorized a $70,000 study in 2004, and ADOT spent $175,000 on another study in 2009.
Funds to get the Beeline Bus service up and running came from Payson, Star Valley and Gila County, with each contributing $25,000. It started with two routes with service from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
A work in progress, the Beeline Bus routes were refined six months after it started operation.
Organizers reported an average of 292 riders per month over the first seven months of operation, December 2018 through June 2019.
After it “re-launched” in July 2019, ridership picked up — July, 372; August, 528; September, 501; October, 553; November, 408; December, 456.
The Beeline Bus had 2,818 passengers the last six months of 2019 or an average of 469 over the initial run’s 292.
The system expanded again in early 2020 by adding Saturday runs and rides to get passengers to designated bus stops.
To learn more, go to beelinebus.info. The site has routes, times and cost details.
