The federal government has authorized Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine booster doses for eligible individuals while also allowing patients to get boosters of a different vaccine type.
The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines join the Pfizer vaccine as offering booster doses intended to help ensure that vaccinated Arizonans have the best possible protection.
“Booster doses are safe, free, highly effective, and widely available around Arizona,” said Don Herrington, interim director of the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS). “If you are eligible for a booster, I hope you will take advantage of this opportunity to enhance your vaccine protection and, if you wish, take advantage of the flexibility offered by this updated guidance.”
New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance allows patients to choose which type of vaccine booster they receive, subject to that vaccine’s timing and eligibility recommendations for booster doses.
Here are booster recommendations based on the type of vaccine a person received originally. As with primary COVID-19 vaccinations, booster doses are free:
Moderna (New)
A single booster dose is recommended at least six months after completion of the two-dose primary series to those 65 and older and those 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions or who live or work in situations putting them at greater risk of exposure to COVID-19. The Moderna booster dose will be half the dose administered in the primary series.
Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (New)
A single booster dose is recommended for those 18 and older at least two months after the original dose.
Pfizer
A single booster dose is recommended six months after the primary series for ages 65 and older and those 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions or who live or work in situations putting them at greater risk of exposure to COVID-19.
More information on booster doses is available at azhealth.gov/Boosters. If you have questions or need assistance by phone, the bilingual ADHS COVID-19 Hotline is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week at 844.542.8201 (Select Option 8 to speak with a navigator).
There are ample supplies of COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses around Arizona. To find a convenient location, please visit azhealth.gov/FindVaccine and roll up your sleeve today.
