Hunter Lee walked off the court at the end of a basketball game at Dave Wilson Dome for the final time on Saturday night.
His two teammates who joined him in a pre-game senior night ceremony with their families on Feb. 20 — Colton Justice and Tony Tinnin — joined him again in departing their home court following another battle.
They came up on the short end of a 85-54 score against Winslow.
But an offense that’s struggled to produce consistently put up the second-most points this season behind only the 70 in an overtime win over Holbrook.
It was the second meeting between the teams this season. The Bulldogs won 59-42 in Winslow on Feb . 12.
Lee, the 6-foot-3 forward who’s enjoyed a strong final campaign, led the way to a 12-point improvement for the offense with 16 points.
Sophomore Dexter Waterman added 10 points for the Longhorns, who stayed with the Bulldogs in the first quarter but just couldn’t slow them down.
The other non-senior starter was Connor Hatch. He scored eight points. Jeremy Chavez came off the bench to score eight, himself.
Tinnin scored six points and Justice chipped in four points to go with some big rebounds.
The Longhorns carry a 2-12 record (2-7 3 East) into tonight’s season finale at Show Low (6-12, 2-7 3A East). The winner finishes fifth in the 3A East and the loser in the cellar.
So, there’s certainly something to play for.
That and it’s the final high school game of the prep careers for three Longhorns.
They hope to walk off that Show Low court with something to remember.
In other words, a victory.
Blue Ridge 64, Payson 35
The Longhorns lost in Lakeside on Friday, Feb. 26.
The Yellow Jackets held a 49-39 rebounding advantage. Blue Ridge shot 49% from the field. Payson shot 20.6%. The Jackets sank 6 of 15 (40%) shots from three-point range. The Horns made 3 of 23 (13%) from beyond the arc.
JV beats Blue Ridge
Kellen Mills scored 15 points as the JV boys bounced back from a 67-46 loss at Snowflake that snapped an eight-game winning streak, with a 41-34 win at Blue Ridge on Friday. Noah Obreht scored seven.
The Longhorns then beat visiting Winslow 64-60 on Saturday to improve to 10-4.
Madrid scores 20
Sergio Madrid scored 20 points as the freshman boys team beat host Blue Ridge 43-40. Mike Schinstock scored nine points.
