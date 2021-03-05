Hunter Lee closed his career with a game high 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead a trio of Longhorns scoring in double figures as Payson pulled out a 62-60 boys basketball thriller at Show Low on Tuesday, March 2.
It was a rematch of a game Show Low won 60-47 at Payson on February 16.
Connor Hatch scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds and dished out four assists and Dexter Waterman scored 11 points, pulled down five rebounds, dished out five assists and came up with two steals for the Longhorns, who finished 3-12 overall.
The Longhorns won’t qualify for the state tournament but this win was one of the highlights in a season that first-year Longhorns head coach Rory Huff believes started a turnaround for a program that’s struggled for several years.
Payson snapped a 26-game 3A East regular season losing streak with a 43-40 win over Blue Ridge in Payson on Feb. 9 and added a triumph over Holbrook on Feb. 19 before closing with its first road win of the season.
“It was important to end the season with a win,” Huff said. “With the players that are returning, the future of Payson boys basketball looks very promising. I want to say a big thank you to the seniors for stepping up and helping turn the program around. The three conference wins were a big step forward.
“And the JV team had a 10-5 season, which speaks well of things to come for the Longhorns. The freshman team also had a winning season with several freshmen playing up on the JV squad.”
Tony Tinnin chipped in nine points, three steals and three deflections, Colton Justice six points and Jeremy Chavez five points and four rebounds and two deflections.
Show Low was a bit more accurate from the field, sinking 23-for-54 (43%) field goal attempts, including 8-for-28 (29%) from three-point range.
Payson was 21-for-52 (40%) from the field, including 6-for-21 (29%) from the perimeter.
Payson won despite 14-for-31 (45%) shooting at the free throw line.
That was good enough to outscore the Cougars by eight points at the foul line as the home team made just 6 of 16 (38%) at the charity stripe.
Payson finished in a tie for fourth place in the 3A East with Blue Ridge at 3-7, ending four straight seasons of finishing in the region cellar.
The Longhorns split their two region games. But Blue Ridge is listed as No. 22 in the 3A and Payson is No. 26, which is the tiebreaker used. But that has nothing to do with the region and the teams finished tied.
Show Low (6-13 overall) finished sixth in the region with a 2-8 record.
No. 2 (March 3 3A rankings) Winslow tied No. 3 Snowflake for first place in the 3A East with 9-1 records.
The Longhorns did a good job containing Show Low’s two leading scorers. Cougar Cooke is averaging 18.7 points a game and Isaiah Halcomb 9.4 points. Cooke scored 12 as Connor Hatch contained him defensively.
Halcomb scored just two points.
Cooke scored 24 points and Riane Dela Cruz 15 to lead the Cougars in the first meeting in Payson.
Dela Cruz scored 12 with Tony Tinnin defending him.
Carlos Robles led Show Low with 19 points.
“It was a total team effort,” Huff said.
“Our goal was to keep their two top scorers below 10 points and Connor and Tony (did a great job).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!