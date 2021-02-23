Payson’s varsity girls basketball team has seen five games postponed or canceled either by COVID-19 or weather.
The Friday, Feb. 19 game against No. 3 Holbrook scheduled for Wilson Dome was postponed after at least one COVID-19 positive test on the Holbrook team. It is scheduled to be made up in Payson on March 3. It’ll be the Longhorns’ fourth game in six days, with three rescheduled games now following the original season finale at Blue Ridge on Friday, Feb. 26.
Added to the schedule after that are Saturday, Feb. 27 games at home against Winslow, at No. 10 Show Low on March 2 and the Holbrook game the following day.
They did get to play on Saturday at home against Round Valley (8-4), ranked No. 4 in 2A. The Longhorns fell to 1-7 with a 56-39 non-region loss in front of the largest crowd of the season.
An estimated 150 Payson and Round Valley fans attended as Payson honored its seniors — Autumn Cline, Autumn Lynch, McKayla Taylor and Crystal Waterman — in a senior night ceremony before the game. Attendance had been limited to only a maximum of two parents of home team members until recently when the AIA approved allowing visiting parents if the host school allowed it based on county health department allowances. Then the AIA announced more fans could attend if the host school allowed based on local COVID-19 statistics.
Round Valley
Payson led Round Valley 21-20 at halftime but the Elks outscored the home team 36-18 in the second half.
Cadence White led Payson with seven points. Autumn Cline, Trinity Glasscock and Emmy Whaley scored six points apiece.
Payson plays at No. 2 Snowflake at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Blue Ridge on Friday, Feb. 26 and hosts No. 7 Winslow at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27.
