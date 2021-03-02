If the sign isn’t enough to attract customers, Bret DaCosta has another weapon in his arsenal.
The big sign that lights up and gets their attention from State Route 260 is just the first line of attack.
Once they get close enough to the building, the smell of fresh hot garlic bread brings them in the door.
“The place smells delicious,” he said. “We make it every morning.”
DaCosta can finally settle in.
The new location for his growing By the Bucket Spaghetti Takeout business at 319 E. State Route 260 in the Safeway Shopping Center seems the perfect fit.
It’s the third spot in three years for the business that opened on June 8, 2018, at 606 S. Beeline Highway.
That location featured limited parking. So he moved just across and up the road to 509 S. Beeline Highway in January 2019, signing a two-year lease.
But he was looking for a location with more floor space than the small building there offered because he had plans to sell franchise rights across the country and needed a corporate headquarters to train those franchise owners.
His lease was expiring on Dec. 31, 2020, and he signed a five-year lease for the former GNC location. They closed for business on Dec. 20 and spent two months getting the new store ready. They had a soft opening on Feb. 20 and are now open with expanded hours — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.
“I had hoped to open on Jan. 15, but there were a lot of hoops to jump through because of COVID-19,” DaCosta said. “That’s nothing bad on the town, but there were delays on shipments, etc. So, I had no way to open until February. Then we had new countertops installed.”
The former location featured just 528 square feet. The new one boasts 1,420.
“This is a fantastic building, next to Safeway, with glass on two sides,” DaCosta said. “It’s just very well suited for a business with great visibility and lots of parking. At night with our sign, this place really looks like the By the Bucket Plaza. When you pull into the plaza by Jack in the Box, you can see the big sign from the highway.”
He made sure of that, shelling out $5,000 for the sign.
It’s an exciting time for the Payson resident, who came up with the idea of a tasty, convenient and affordable dinner option for families.
It’s been a good plan.
“My business has tripled since the first year,” DaCosta said.
He signed a five-year lease at the new location, which will serve as the office for the corporation, with about 600 feet dedicated to the restaurant and 700 to the corporate offices.
And he’s had big dreams since he first opened the business to franchise it and have something to leave his son, Sam.
He’s sold seven different business licenses to people in Pinetop-Lakeside, Ahwatukee, Queen Creek, Tempe, Glendale, Flagstaff and another. The Pinetop-Lakeside store opened in October 2020. He expects the Ahwatukee store to open in the next couple of weeks.
He sells the licenses for $25,000 each, allow those operators to follow his By the Bucket Spaghetti Takeout business model. He plans to sell 13 more licenses for a total of 20 for the same fee to raise $500,000. At that point, he’ll offer franchise opportunities for $50,000 each with a percentage of gross profits going back to him.
“I’m launching By the Bucket franchising nationwide,” he said. “So I’m building the infrastructure for the corporation. I have people calling from all over the country who want franchising.
“My intention always was to get into this business to build a franchise. My goal was to get Sam, my son, to be the ‘Undercover Boss.’ I have thousands of opportunities to sell franchises. The license opportunities are the deal of the century. It’s very low labor and high profits.”
He figures the stores in the Valley could wind up with $1 million of spaghetti gross sales a year.”
They all offer catering service for birthday parties and other events.
Visit ByTheBucket.com or call 928-300-5700 for more information.
