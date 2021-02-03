Struggling to make an appointment for a person 75 and older?
You are not alone.
The Gila County Health Department announced it had expanded COVID vaccinations to the 75 and older group recently as it continues to work through essential workers.
While a call center has been set up, many people are finding the line disconnected when they call.
Michael O’Driscoll, county health director, said they are getting flooded with calls and they simply don’t have the manpower to answer everyone.
At the start of the week, there were eight lines set up at the county call center. Once those were all in use, the line notified callers it was disconnected.
“We had a tremendous amount of calls coming into our call center the other day which overloaded the system. We have found a solution and we’re able to split our call center into two distinct call centers to increase our capacity,” O’Driscoll said.
Northern Gila County residents can call 928-402-4335 and southern county residents, 928-402-8888.
There are eight phone lines in Globe and four in Payson to answer questions and assist residents with appointment information. The call centers are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Several residents have criticized the county for not having longer hours.
O’Driscoll said they are doing the best they can with the resources they have available.
“That is one of the struggles. We are a rural county and we have rural resources,” he said.
O’Driscoll said they are leaning heavy on volunteer groups for help like the MHA Foundation and Community Emergency Response Team (C.E.R.T.).
MHA has opened their office to take walk-ins with questions or to help those without computers get a vaccine time. They are located at 431 S. Beeline Highway.
O’Driscoll said they are getting out the vaccines as quickly as they receive it. Just this week, they administered 700 first and second doses at the Payson High School dome.
He asked residents to have patience. He said he continues to ask the state for more vaccines, but the want far exceeds the amount received.
“I would love to give everyone their shot tomorrow,” he said.
Vaccine information
Current groups: Essential workers in groups 1A and 1B and Gila County residents ages 75-plus.
To sign up call 928-402-4335; staffed 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit https://www.bannerhealth.com/staying-well/health-and-wellness/wellness/covid/gila-county-vaccine
Email covid19vaccine@gilacountyaz.gov with questions.
