Arizona State football players would be in Rim Country at Camp Tontozona this week in a normal year.
Well, 2020 is anything but a normal year.
So the Sun Devils aren’t at Camp T this week in the annual team bonding experience they usually go through in preparation for the upcoming season.
The COVID-19 pandemic leaves many questions for the Devils and every other college team in the country.
Fall practice hasn’t started for the season and as of press time it was unclear when athletes would be allowed back on the field.
And whether they’ll even head to Camp T after that happens is a big question for Rim Country Sun Sun Devils fans.
But, even if they do eventually make their annual trip to Camp Tontozona to get away from the intense Tempe heat and connect in an experience that includes campfires, hikes up Mt. Kush and cooling off in Tonto Creek between practices, there’s a good chance they’ll do it without fans looking on.
The weeklong practices are traditionally limited to diehard fans before the final Saturday morning intrasquad scrimmage that draws thousands to the hillside in the picturesque setting in the camp east of Payson.
Major League Baseball, NBA and NHL games are being played without fans and it’s likely fans either won’t be allowed for NFL and college football games, or attendance will be reduced to minimize the spread of the virus.
The Pac-12 released ASU’s 10-game conference-only schedule last week. It kicks off at Arizona on Sept. 26.
ASU looks to continue to improve in Herm Edwards’ third season as head coach following an 8-5 2019 campaign. And with talented quarterback Jayden Daniels and running back Eno Benjamin among the returning players, the Sun Devils appear capable of contending in the Pac-12 South.
We’ll have to wait and see if fans get a chance to see them prepare in Rim Country.
