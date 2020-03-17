In response to the COVID-19 virus, local groups and organizations have cancelled upcoming events and meetings.
New teen center closed
On the advice of the Gila County Health Department, the new teen center, Route 87 Community Teen Center, 112 W. Cedar Lane, Payson, is closed until further notice.
Pine Library closed
As a cautionary measure, the library in Pine, the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, is closed to the public as of March 17.
In addition library programs, classes, story times, book clubs, meetings, and events are cancelled, this includes all community meetings and events.
There is no expected reopening date but library officials will continue to provide updates.
Library book drops will be open, but patrons may keep library materials until libraries reopen. Due dates of checked out materials will be extended, and holds will be retained at the library until libraries reopen. The library's databases, online magazines, and downloadable audiobooks and eBooks are also accessible 24/7 with a library card.
Grand opening cancelled
The Democrats of Rim Country have cancelled the Grand Opening of their 2020 Headquarters, 610 S. Beeline, Payson, scheduled for Saturday, March 21. Additionally, the headquarters will be closed for at least two weeks.
Concert cancelled
The Cinnamon Twist concert scheduled for 1 p.m., Saturday, March 21 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson, has been cancelled.
Lincoln Day Luncheon postponed
Due to the ongoing Coronavirus COVID-19 concerns, the Gila County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Luncheon, to be held Saturday, March 21 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino is postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date. For details, call 928-478-8186.
No jazz performances
The jazz performances planned by Payson Friends of Jazz for the next several weeks have been cancelled until further notice.
Museum closed
The Northern Gila County Historical Society Board has decided to close the Rim Country Museum/Zane Grey Cabin temporarily, effective immediately because of the Coronavirus COVID-19. The closure is expected to last at a minimum until the end of March. As this is a rapidly changing situation, the board will decide about re-opening in April as we get closer to the end of March.
For more information, contact Rim Country Museum, 928-474-3483.
AARP Tax-Aide sites suspended
As Coronavirus COVID-19 developments change rapidly, AARP is doing its part to flatten the curve of transmission. It is suspending operation of its free tax preparation sites as of March 16 until further notice. It will continue to assess whether some or all sites can reopen for the rest of the tax season and if the tax season is extended.
A notice will appear in the Roundup if the service in Payson and Star Valley resumes. Taxpayers who need help filing for an extension should contact Rex at 928-363-3526 or John at 928-978-4346.
Please visit the online site locator tool aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp for the most up-to-date information, including site re-openings.
Pine Library Friends cancel program
The Pine Library Friends have cancelled the program planned for 1 p.m., Monday, March 23 with licensed wildlife rehabilitation expert Delphia Strickland.
No Tea Party meetings
The Payson Tea Party is cancelling its Tuesday night meetings for the next three weeks. Usually held from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesdays at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson, the meetings will resume when it is deemed to be safe. The planned speakers will be rescheduled as possible.
No chat with the mayor
Mayor Tom Morrissey has discontinued his Wednesday morning Chat with the Mayor program until April.
Soroptimist group suspends meetings
Soroptimist International, Inc. has requested worldwide cessation of meetings, activities and events of members until April 15. The local group usually meets at noon, Wednesday at Tiny’s.
TCCA March 25 show cancelled
Due to the Governor's order issued Monday, March 16 limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people, the Tonto Community Concert Association is forced to cancel the March 25 Celtic Angels Ireland concert. There is a possibility of rescheduling the show for November.
No Kaitie’s Closet distribution
There will be no clothing distribution by the Kaitie’s Closet program in March.
It normally takes place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson, but the church leadership has discontinued all activities at Episcopal churches until April 8 at the earliest.
Family Fun Walk postponed
The Randall Family Fun Walk/Run at Tonto Natural Bridge State Park set for Saturday, March 28 has been postponed. It is tentatively rescheduled for Saturday, April 18, pending developments regarding Coronavirus COVID-19 and state and national restrictions.
Free T-shirts go to the first 200 registrations. The cost to take part: $30 regular; $25 senior or student; $20 for veterans and active service military; children, 6 and under and dogs on a leash, free.
The fee covers park admission and a bus to the top where the walk/run begins.
Sponsorships of water tables are available for $99 each.
Breakfast will be available, along with live music. Go to payson.com for tickets.
Fishing group meeting cancelled
The Payson Flycasters' Club and Gila Trout Chapter of Trout Unlimited meeting scheduled for March 28 at Tiny's, 600 E. Hwy. 260 on Rim Country Small Streams is cancelled. This meeting will be rescheduled once the current health advisories suggest that large group meetings are possible again.
No Republican Club meeting
The March 30 meeting of the Rim Country Republican Club at Tiny's Family Restaurant is cancelled.
No Virtual Dementia Tour
The Virtual Dementia Tour planned March 31 by Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens in partnership with Gila County Health & Emergency Management at Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation, 807 W. Longhorn Rd., Payson, has been cancelled.
The tour, “Changing the Perception of Aging with Alzheimer’s” is an experience designed to help others better understand the hardships and confusion that occur when a person has dementia. It can be difficult to understand the challenges that individuals face each day just to complete simple tasks.
Mountain Bible cancels Spring Conference
Mountain Bible Church of Payson is cancelling its Women's Spring Conference until next year, April 2021. It was scheduled for Saturday, April 4 at the church, 302 E. Rancho Rd., Payson. Refunds will be issued.
Cemetery tours
The fund-raising tours of the Payson Pioneer Cemetery, scheduled for April 4 and 18 and May 2 are currently scheduled to still take place. Hosted by author and historian David Grasse, the cost is $20 per person.
Tickets were originally available at the library, but it is closed until the end of the month, so tickets are available directly from Grasse. Contact him at 520-780-6229.
Women’s Wellness Forum postponed
The annual Women’s Wellness Forum, planned for Saturday, April 18 has been postponed. It is tentatively rescheduled to Saturday, May 16. For more information, visit mhafoundation.com or go to the MHA Facebook page.
MSA postpones April 25 banquet
The Mogollon Sporting Association (MSA) is celebrating its 28th year of supporting wildlife, conservation and youth throughout Rim Country. The group values community support and look forward to many more years of working to enhance Rim Country’s quality of life.
The MSA’s annual banquet scheduled for April 25 is postponed.
The group expects holding the banquet in early August. When a new date is determined, updates will be provided in the newspaper, radio, the MSA website, msapayson.org and our Facebook page.
A MSA member will personally contact individuals and companies who have made reservations and/or payments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!