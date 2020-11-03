Clear skies and temperatures in the low 70s helped to make Saturday’s annual Payson Trunk or Treat Fall Festival a success once again.
But candy was the key to attracting everything from cute cats to creepy clowns to the popular Halloween celebration at the Payson Event Center.
And trick-or-treaters left with bags full of a wide variety of sweet treats.
Eighteen Rim Country businesses and organizations took part in the Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department event, a scaled-down version from last year’s festival because of COVID-19.
“We’re just really happy to be able to host the event this year,” said Courtney Spawn-Kort, Payson’s parks and recreation director. “We just have some modifications as far as where we’re spacing the trunks to make sure everybody’s spaced out sufficiently to not have any congregating areas. We’re having everybody wear gloves while they’re handing out candy. Everybody’s been doing a great job of that.”
She said the number of participating businesses was down as expected because of the pandemic.
Businesses/organizations pay $35 to set up and hand out candy supplied by the Town of Payson.
“We have 18 trunks set up this year which is a little bit lower than in years past, but it was something we anticipated just because of the environment,” Spawn-Kort said. “But it allowed us to put everybody up in the arena properly spaced and everybody had ample opportunity for lots of candy. That was the big thing — our candy didn’t change. So everybody was still able to come out and get lots of candy and have a fun time.”
She said it’s a day many kids and their parents look forward to every year.
“It’s good to see a lot of interest from the community; there’s a lot of people showing up tonight,” Spawn-Kort said. “Without all the businesses and organizations taking part, it’s hard for us to hand out all the candy to all the trick-or-treaters.
Payson resident Sierra Norton was there with her six children ranging in age from 1 to 16. She’s lived here her entire life and has attended the event every Halloween.
“I think this is an absolutely wonderful place and the kids are having a blast,” Norton said.
Some families attended the trunk or treat festival instead of the traditional door-to-door trick or treating, but Norton planned to take her kids trick or treating around her neighborhood and her mother’s neighborhood after leaving the event center.
Matt Crespin State Farm Insurance was the event’s title sponsor again this year.
“We’ve been the main sponsor for about five years,” Crespin said. “Our first year here we got a chance to take the title sponsorship and we did and we just had a lot of fun. Most of my marketing dollars goes into community events. We just enjoy it. We get out with all the people around town and all our friends.”
Crespin didn’t expect there to be as many people as there were.
“We were surprised at the crowd,” he said. “We thought it might be less people but I think it might be more and I think everyone just wants to get out and they’re happy to have a good event after the whole COVID situation.”
Fortunately, it was a steady stream of visitors walking from one business trunk to the next inside the arena.
