New COVID cases in Gila County have fallen sharply in the past week or two and the initially halting effort to vaccinate high-risk groups has picked up steam.
In the past two weeks, the rate of new infections in Arizona has dropped 58%, deaths have declined 4% and hospitalizations by 4%.
Gila County has enjoyed a similar decline, shifting from one of the state’s hot spots to somewhere in the middle. The infection rate over the past two weeks has dropped to 38 new cases per 100,000 population — about half of the peak rate several weeks ago.
Navajo County had the highest rate in the state at 48 while Greenlee County had the lowest at 17.
The state has now reported three cases of a new, more infectious strain that first surfaced in England. Studies suggest the variant spreads 30% to 70% faster, but does not cause more serious disease in those it infects. The existing vaccines also appear to remain almost as effective against that new strain.
However, doctors remain on the lookout for other new strains, including one first found in Brazil and one that apparently originated in South Africa. Those strains may cause more serious symptoms — and may prove better at evading the immune system. Some studies suggest vaccines that are 95% effective against the current, dominant strains may prove only 50% or perhaps 70% effective against the South Africa strain. Unfortunately, some preliminary evidence suggests the South Africa strain may also prove 20% or 30% more likely to cause more serious illness.
The federal Centers for Disease Control concluded that the faster spreading strains will dominate in the U.S. sometime in March or April. That means we’re in a race to get the population vaccinated as quickly as possible, before the new, fast-spreading strains cause another lethal peak in infections.
In the meantime, both Moderna and Pfizer are working on booster shots that can cope with the new strains.
Fortunately, the slow-to-start vaccination effort has gathered speed.
Gila County has so far managed to hit a vaccination rate of 14% — a little better than the state and national averages of about 12%. The county has done much better than some other rural Arizona counties like Apache County — still stuck at about 6% in the most recent figures released by the CDC. On the other hand, Greenlee County — the tops in the state — has vaccinated twice as large a share of its population as Gila County.
Arizona so far has given a first dose to 9.6% of its residents and a second dose to 2.3%. Only about six states have done significantly better at this point, including neighboring New Mexico where 12% have gotten one dose and 4.2% a second dose. Nationally, 32 million have gotten one shot and 10 million the full two-shot dose, according to the CDC.
In many areas, roughly 10% of the population have recovered from an infection and another 10% have been vaccinated. That’s still far short of the 70% to 90% protection rate needed to acquire “herd immunity,” which will finally slow the spread of the virus to a crawl — allowing the resumption of normal life. Until then, precautions like avoiding large groups, wearing masks, staying home if you feel ill, social distancing and other precautions are the only way to slow the spread until vaccination efforts reach the bulk of the population — likely sometime this summer.
Rural counties started receiving doses of vaccine a week later than Maricopa and Pima counties. Moreover, the number of doses received each week has fluctuated wildly. The Moderna vaccine used here must be kept super cold before use and the vaccine goes bad within an hour of opening the vial. This means counties and their health care partners have to make sure they have people lined up to take every single shot as soon as they open a vial, which has complicated planning.
Gila County boosted its vaccination rate last week by opening up a drive-thru, reservation-only vaccination clinic at the high school. Only people in certain risk groups could get an appointment to line up for the shots. This week, the county opened eligibility to those 65 and older, even if they weren’t in other risk groups or essential workers. The MHA Foundation, the county’s emergency response team, the National Guard and others provided a group of 30 volunteers who helped administer 800 shots in three days.
Gov. Doug Ducey has threatened to cut the allotment for counties that don’t use up all the doses they receive each week, which has put additional pressure on counties to administer shots as quickly as possible. This has resulted in a sometimes-chaotic process, that lurches from week to week.
Nationally, the number of doses administered each day has increased from about 900,000 daily on Jan. 19 to about 1.5 million doses a day on Feb. 9. At the current pace, we won’t vaccinate 70% of the population until Sept. 15. So far, Arizona has administered about 68% of the 1.3 million doses it has received — putting the state right in the middle of the pack.
Many frustrated residents have been calling endlessly seeking appointments. Some have driven to the Valley trying to get shots at one of the mass vaccination sites there — including an around the clock site at a football stadium.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris this week made national headlines by taking a virtual tour of that around-the-clock mass vaccination site at State Farm Stadium.
Biden praised the site as a national model.
Biden during that virtual tour vowed to increase the supply nationally. “We’ve now been able to go out and talk with — personally, with vaccine manufacturers. They’ve upped significantly the commitments to the amount of vaccine they’ll produce. And things are beginning to click. People are beginning to feel that they can find a way to get the vaccine.”
The site at State Farm Stadium in Glendale is administering 350 to 400 shots per hour or about 9,000 per day. The state hopes to increase the pace to 12,000 shots per day, although it’s struggling with an adequate supply of the vaccine as well as managing the appointment system.
The state operates another mass vaccination site in the Valley at the Phoenix Municipal Stadium near the Phoenix Zoo, but it doesn’t operate around the clock.
The Arizona Department of Health Services this week submitted a fresh appeal to increase the state’s vaccine allotment by 300,000 doses a week. Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly both supported the request, hoping that their status as swing-state senators who remain the key to Democratic control of the Senate would lend the request extra weight.
