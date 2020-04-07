The federal Centers for Disease Control recently issued new guidelines that recommend wearing a mask while in pubic.
With a shortage of masks, many are dusting off their sewing machines and whipping up their own versions from home.
For those who are sewing inept, there is the Payson AZ Community Crisis Relief Facebook page.
Payson mask-makers include Carolyn Haniford, Stacy Lynn Brooks, Clary Partridge, Patti Ippolito, Charlie Okander and Mac and Kristine Feezor.
Some masks have pleats and a pocket to hold a filter. Others have a nose bridge with a filter already sewn in. Both have elastic bands that go over the ears.
Experts from Wake Forest Baptist Hospital found the most effective fabric is “quilters cotton.” The tight weave of the fabric filters out 70% to 79% of small particles, such as a virus.
“If you see light between fibers, it’s not a good filter,” said lead researcher Scott Segal, the chair of anesthesiology at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.
The masks mostly prevent people from coughing or breathing out the virus — even if they don’t have symptoms.
At the Feezor’s house, the pair is combining their skills. Mac has volunteered with the Citizen Emergency Response Team for lt.”
When held to the light, nothing shines through the fabric.
While sewing a mask with a nose bridge, Kristine added fabric-wrapped floral wire to keep the bridge tight against the nose. Mac said a pipe cleaner could work too.
Stacy Lynn Brooks sews pleated masks with a pocket for a filter that can be removed and washed or replaced. She and her mother have set up a mask sewing shop.
Carolyn Haniford sews outside sometimes, with her two alpacas, Adam and Leo, to keep her company.
A person recently asked the group to make 27 masks for the employees at Walgreens.
The general manger at Kohl’s Ranch has asked for masks for their employees.
Brooks says she needs materials — especially elastic.
“No one has it anywhere,” she said.
Many of those making masks are asking for a donation to cover supplies.
If you need a home-sewn fabric mask, contact the Payson AZ Community Crisis Response Facebook page.
Brooks has offered to serve as the coordinator for masks and donations.
You can also email paysoncrisisrelief@gmail.com or call 928-963-2345.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!