Payson’s police chief said a recent event involving a child approached by a man to enter his vehicle is a good reminder to parents to talk to their children about what to do if they face a similar situation.
About 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, an older man reportedly asked a minor to help him unlock his vehicle door.
The minor walked away, but then witnessed another minor enter the rear of the vehicle, reach over the seat and open the front door. That minor also walked away unscathed.
The incidents were reported to the Payson Police Department as a potential child luring incident.
The PPD ultimately determined there was no malice involved.
“We are all very lucky that this incident was isolated with no ill intentions,” said Police Chief Ron Tischer in a press release. “We would like to remind all that it is not appropriate to ask a minor to enter your vehicle for any reason.
“As a department, we take these types of incidents very seriously. Our SROs (school resource officers) will be addressing appropriate actions to take when confronted by situations like this. Parents, please remind your children that they should never approach or enter a stranger’s vehicle for any reason.”
