Gila County parents have been refusing to get their kids vaccinated for a host of childhood diseases at record rates.
The number of parents invoking the state’s “no questions asked” exemption from shots for measles, mumps, rubella and other childhood scourges has risen sharply.
Only 86% of Gila County kids had received the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine this year when they entered kindergarten. Measles is among the most dangerous and easily spread virus for children and doctors say we need a vaccination rate above 95% to prevent outbreaks.
The state has reported just 67 measles cases since 2006 — but that includes three current cases in Maricopa County. Measles is so contagious that an estimated 90% of unvaccinated people who are exposed will get infected.
An anti-vaccination movement has simmered for years, often using anecdotes, rare adverse side effects and conspiracy theory science to sow doubts about most existing childhood vaccines. But the national debate over COVID vaccine mandates appears to have supercharged the movement.
The MMR vaccine has proven 97% effective against measles.
The measles vaccine in its first 20 years prevented 52 million cases, 5,200 deaths and 17,400 cases of mental retardation — at a net savings of $5.1 billion, according to a study published in the journal Pediatrics.
However, the debate about vaccine mandates for COVID has re-energized the anti-vaccine movement. The FDA has approved COVID vaccines for children older than 5, but hasn’t yet granted to regular use authorization that would give schools the authority to require the shot for school attendance. The Arizona Legislature this year pre-empted any federal action by passing a law saying schools cannot require the COVID vaccine to attend.
The issues swirling around the COVID vaccine have apparently prompted an increase in the number of parents taking advantage of Arizona’s open-ended law allowing parents to simply opt out of required vaccines. Many other states require either a clear-cut religious exemption or a documented medical exemption.
The percentage of Gila County parents claiming a “personal exemption” for their children increased from 2.3% in 2013 to 11.2% this year. That compares to a statewide personal exemption rate for at least one of the required vaccines of 4.7% in 2013 and 6.6% this year.
Only Yavapai County has a higher “opt out” rate at 15%.
Health experts expressed alarm at the big increase in parents taking advantage of the state’s loose school vaccination rules.
“The measles MMR vaccine is highly effective,” Don Herrington, interim director of the state Department of Health Services, told Capitol Media Service’s Howard Fischer. The Roundup subscribes to Capitol Media Services for coverage of state news.
The same vaccine also protects against mumps and rubella.
The low vaccination rate dramatically increases the odds of a disease outbreak that will affect everyone — including children who have a legitimate medical reason for not getting the shot and children too young for the vaccine.
Statewide, only 90.6% of Arizona kindergartners actually got the MMR vaccine, Herrington said, “well short of the 95% threshold considered necessary to prevent localized outbreaks.”
Maricopa County reported several measles cases this year — all among the unvaccinated. Measles can cause hearing loss, brain swelling and death. Even if children recover, they can suffer impaired intellectual development.
“It’s insidious,” said Will Humble, the executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association of the decline in childhood immunizations in the state, with the rate dropping about a half percent a year for the past decade.
“That might not sound like a lot,” he told Capitol Media Services. “But if you start looking at a 10-year period, now you’re looking at a loss of 5%.”
Arizona’s one of 14 states with a personal exemption from vaccines, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
California eliminated its personal exemption after a major measles outbreak at Disneyland. At the same time, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed legislation saying parents could not use personal or philosophical exemptions and still send their children to school.
Absent a move by the governor or the legislature to restrict the personal exemption, Humble suggested the state and county health departments do more to educate parents on the safety — and benefits of the vaccines.
