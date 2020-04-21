COVID-19 can’t stop the Town of Payson from holding its scheduled Cinco de Mayo Fun Run.
Well, sort of.
The event has evolved from a normal walk/run into a virtual race. Competitors can run on their own anytime between May 2-5.
An email sent to the Roundup stated: “We want to continue to provide opportunities for you to have fun, be active, and enjoy amazing weather. That’s why we’ve transitioned the Cinco de Mayo Fun Run into a virtual race. You’ll even get to choose your own distance and location, then receive a medal and kudos after all of your hard work.”
The town website states: “Put on your favorite socks and running shoes and don your most colorful attire. Use your phone GPS or running app to track your distance and time. Run 5.5 miles to celebrate the date, or stick to the 2.2 or 1.0 mile race distances as planned. (There are) no distance restrictions or limitations — do what you choose. Whatever your choice, just enjoy being outside and being healthy.”
The cost to participate is $20, which includes race medal. The deadline to sign up is May 3.
A limited number of spots are available. To register or for more information, visit paysonrimcountry.com/fiesta or call 928-472-5110 or email tourism@paysonaz.gov.
Race officials urge participants to practice safe social distancing during their run.
