It made sense.
And Ashley Morris hopes it also makes enough cents to make a difference.
The manager at Common Grounds Coffee Shop in Payson recently added a lunch menu to take advantage of her cooking skills and increase revenue as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to depress sales.
“During COVID(-19), I quickly realized that we needed to expand to keep interest and business flowing,” Morris said. “Since I love to cook, I figured this would be a sure way to peak sales and keep the buzz.”
So far so good as she’s heard nothing but great reviews since starting Monday-Friday lunch service on Dec. 29. They sold out the first day.
“Our soups are homemade and our sandwiches are prepped daily with fresh ingredients,” she said. “We only prep so much a day to ensure that it is fresh. So, once we are out, we are out.”
Sandwich options include: Adult grilled cheese featuring cheddar, provolone, garlic herbed cream cheese and thick cut bacon; caprese with pesto, thick sliced mozzarella, arugula, sundried tomato aioli and balsamic drizzle; chicken pesto featuring pesto, shredded chicken, tomatoes, red onion and provolone cheese; and Southwest turkey with chipotle mayo, cheddar, bacon, turkey, green chilies and arugula.
They offer full sandwiches with prices ranging from $9-$13, and the option of a half-sandwich with an 8-ounce soup of the day for $11.25-$12.75.
The soup of the day has included Southwest corn chowder, Italian sausage minestrone, broccoli cheese and home-style chicken noodle and chicken tortilla among others.
The menu also features chips and lemonade and iced tea.
And, of course, a variety of coffee.
Common Grounds is next to Expedition Church at 219 S. Colcord Road. They feature a walk-up window and patio dining. They’re open from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and offer lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
See their Facebook page, visit commongroundsaz.com, or call 928-970-2540 for more information.
