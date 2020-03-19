The Arizona Corporation Commission and the utilities it grants monopolies to have pledged to keep the lights on and the water running throughout the pandemic - even if someone struggles to pay the bill.
Many Class A and B utilities stated that they have implemented moratoriums on disconnections in order to keep electric, gas, telephone, wastewater and water utilities in operation as the unprecedented halt in the U.S. economy requires unprecedented responses.
This is to “ensure continuity of service and protection of customers and employees during the COVID-19 crisis,” wrote the ACC in a press release.
If customers have questions for their utilities, the ACC encourages they check the utility’s website or call instead of physically going to an office.
If customers have an issue they cannot resolve with their utility, call the ACC’s consumer services section at 602-542-4251 or 800-222-7000.
