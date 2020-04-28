Every time someone tests positive for COVID-19 in Gila County, health workers talk to an average of four of their “close contacts” trying to keep the infection from spreading.
Health officials say that has limited the number of confirmed cases in Gila County to 11 as of April 23. But health officials know that they have the resources to talk to just a fraction of the people those carrying the virus might have encountered.
Studies suggest half of those infected may never show significant symptoms, but can still spread the virus.
In Gila County, a dogged band of disease detectives has tackled a virus that has all but shut down the U.S. economy. In Arizona, it has so far infected 6,716 people and caused at least 275 deaths, as of April 27.
Health experts have warned that locating, testing and isolating contacts with known cases in the weeks it can take symptoms to develop remains the key to containing the virus.
A comprehensive contact tracing system can slow the spread of a quick-spreading virus like COVID-19 — something Josh Beck, who runs point on Gila County’s response to COVID-19, understands.
“The name of the game is to identify and isolate: this is how we stop a disease from spreading,” he said.
Contact testing programs attempt to cope with “super spreaders,” those who can spread the virus quickly. One Italian played that role when he went to the office, played soccer, attended dinner parties and watched an opera. He spread the disease everywhere. Contact tracing determined just how far.
The Gila County Health and Emergency Management department uses a practiced method to contact those who might be infected.
“Our investigators have learned lessons from contact tracing sexually transmitted diseases such as HIV and syphilis, to speak to people in a way that’s not stigmatizing and will encourage them to get on board with the request to self-isolate or share their contacts,” said Beck.
Information provided by the Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department shows his department has investigated 164 potential cases, but the department will not talk to close contacts until the patient tests positive.
The symptoms of 103 of those 164 potential cases stimulated health workers to isolate them while awaiting test results — which can take days.
As of April 22, Gila County health workers had talked to 43 close contacts of the 11 people who tested positive — roughly four close contacts for each positive test.
How does the county’s health department define close contact?
It depends on the level of risk from the contact, said Beck. Mostly, that means the close contact spent more than an hour in range of a person with symptoms, like a cough.
This could prompt health officials to request the person exposed to self-quarantine for 14 days, pending return of a test. The same contact with someone who had mild symptoms might result in a request to “self-monitor symptoms.”
Beck said, “What is important is to determine who is an at-risk contact.”
The Centers for Disease Control currently defines a close contact as those from the same household, intimate partners, caregivers and “anyone who has had close contact (6 feet or closer) ‘for a prolonged amount of time.’”
“If the patient who tested positive had symptoms like coughing or if they were wearing a mask which can block some respiratory droplets, these things also affect risk level,” said Beck.
