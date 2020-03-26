The largest stimulus package in US history will include a $1,200 payment to most taxpayers, grants that could cover small business salaries and other expenses for 10 weeks and huge bailouts for hard-hit corporations like airlines.
The $2 trillion bailout for the economy also inspired both a near-unanimous vote in the Senate and the House – after a week of bitter sniping.
The package has many critics from both sides of the political spectrum, but could also blunt the short-term damage done by the unprecedented slowdown in the economy, with 3.3 million claims filed for unemployment last week alone.
Both Sen. Kristen Sinema (D-AZ) and Sen. Sally McSally (R-AZ) voted for the package, demonstrating the breadth of the support in congress for the package hammered out by legislative leadership after days of bitter sniping.
On the right, critics said the package will balloon the already near-record deficit while offering such generous unemployment benefits people may not seek a quick return to work.
On the left, critics said the package included far too much money to bail out individual businesses without enough protection for workers, renters and homeowners.
Much of the debate centered on a $500 billion package for corporations, on top of a nearly $425-billion program to provide more credit for corporations.
Initially, Republicans had proposed keeping the recipients of the loans secret for about six months. Democrats demanded changes that will reveal the recipients immediately and appoint an auditor general to oversee the program, who would report to a congressional oversight committee. The lack of sufficient oversight was widely criticized in distribution of the 2008 bailouts. The corporate loans would also now come with some strings, including limits on stock buybacks and executive compensation, as well as language intended to limit layoffs.
The package also earmarks $46 billion for companies deemed essential to national security, like airlines. Critics said this could effectively bail out Boeing, facing massive problems because software have caused a series of plane crashes.
So here are some of the key provisions of the stimulus package, which proved more than twice as costly as the $800 billion package the administration of President Barrack Obama got through the legislature to blunt the effects of the 2008 recession and housing meltdown.
Payments to taxpayers:
All adults with adjusted gross incomes of less than $75,000 per individual would get a payment of $1,200. Taxpayers can also get $500 per child under 16. Couples could qualify for $1,200 each for incomes up to $150,000. The payment would taper off and then stop at $99,000 for an individual or $198,000 for a couple. Rules include:
Payment would be based on either your 2018 or 2019 return. Some 30 percent of Americans – mostly low income workers – do not file returns. They would have to file a 2018 or 2019 return to qualify. Adjusted gross income appears on line 8b of the 2019 1040 form.
If the IRS already has your bank account information, the money should arrive in the checking account you provided. That could include some 70 million taxpayers.
The money should arrive about three weeks from when the House votes final approval of the package. Taxpayers should get a letter in the mail when the money is either sent or deposited to accounts.
People receiving Social Security retirement and disability payments should also get a payment. So should people who are jobless.
Help for small businesses:
The package includes $350 billion in loans to small businesses to help cover their expenses for up to 10 weeks. If the businesses don’t lay off workers – or rehire those workers before June – they would not have to repay the loan. The loans are intended to keep thousands of small businesses alive if the current restrictions extend through April or even into May.
The program would apply to programs with fewer than 500 workers and cover mostly worker’s wages and some other expenses like rent, utilities and mortgages up to a maximum of $10 million.
Businesses that do lay off workers would have to repay the loan at 4 percent interest.
A 50 percent refundable payroll tax credit on worker wages. This could also apply to companies with up to 10,000 workers.
A business with multiple sites each with fewer than 500 employees could qualify for a loan/grant at each site – like a hotel chain.
The package includes a $10 billion emergency fund to cover other expenses.
A delay in employer Social Security taxes until 2021 or 2022.
Access to a portion of the $425 billion set aside to increase Federal Reserve credit programs.
Looser net operating loss-reduction rules to help offset losses.
Self-employed workers would qualify for expanded unemployment benefits, but won’t get a break on most of the self-employment taxes they now pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!