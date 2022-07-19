The dining room at the Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative’s warming center. Each day at 4:30 p.m. Emily Brice, food director, provides a warm meal for Payson’s homeless until 6 p.m. Her husband Skyler collects information on how many come to eat. If the guest opens up about their troubles, Sklyer can direct them to the most effective help, and add more information to his data.
Holding signs Kim Nicols (center with green sign) made for the clients of the Payson Homeless and Homeless Veteran Initiative warming center. Next to her is Skyler Brice, director of the Warming Center. Seated is Art Schaier, the veterans service chair for the Elks Lodge. Standing in the back is Neal Worthington, pastor of the Unity Church and the former director of the Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative.
Payson Homeless and Homeless Veterans Initiative volunteer Will Parz (right). Parz is a veteran and a lawyer who wroks with Rim Country’s homeless veterans. The Warming Center is Payson’s only homeless care facility. Rep. Tom O’Halleran is co-sponsoring the End Veteran Homelessness Act, which would streamline getting homeless veterans into homes.
On any given night, about 40,000 veterans are on the streets. The Department of Veterans Affairs provides services to about one in five of those veterans annually. The rest are out there in the shadows — often avoiding the systems designed to help them reclaim their lives.
Now, a new package of bills have established the goal of eliminating homelessness among veterans — or at least offering services, transitional housing, mental health care and other support to any veterans willing to accept that help.
Rep. Tom O’Halleran, whose redrawn district includes all of Apache, Navajo and Gila counties, recently co-sponsored the End Veteran Homelessness Act, which will streamline the process for getting homeless veterans immediately into housing — where they’ll have an address where they can begin receiving services and treatment.
Currently, homeless veterans can get vouchers to provide temporary and transitional housing — but they have to go through a caseworker to get the support. However, a shortage of caseworkers has created a bottleneck. The housing voucher program run by the Veterans Affairs and the Department of Housing and Urban Development has funding to provide 100,000 housing vouchers annually — but the lack of caseworkers has limited the number of vouchers awarded to about 80,000.
The new system would make it possible for homeless veterans to receive the vouchers directly — which would in theory get at least 20,000 additional veterans into shelter. Groups like the Payson Homeless Warming Shelter could help connect veterans directly to the program.
The program could also provide assistance to veterans at risk of homelessness, based on income, disability or mental illness.
The system would continue to recruit and assign caseworkers to provide more comprehensive access to services. The programs are based on a pilot program in Pinal County for which O’Halleran won funding in 2019.
Veterans face twice the risk of homelessness as similar non-veterans. About 1.5 million veterans are considered at risk of homelessness — which means they’re living below the poverty line, paying more than half of their limited income for housing or suffering from conditions that greatly increase the risk of homelessness.
Roughly 8% of Americans are veterans — but military veterans account for 17% of the nation’s homeless population.
Half of homeless veterans suffer from mental illness and two-thirds suffer substance abuse problems — with many falling into both categories. About 53% suffer from disabilities, compared to 41% of the homeless overall. Most are single males from low-income communities — many of them from minority groups.
Overall, the number of homeless veterans has declined by about 50% since 2009 — but the number of homeless women veterans has actually increased, although they still make up only a sliver of the homeless veteran population.
The federal government included $300 million to reduce homeless veterans in its Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. This provided potential grants for community organizations like Payson’s homeless warming shelter, which offers a warm meal and a connection to supportive services.
Community groups like the Payson Warming Shelter have proved life-changing for many, like the homeless veteran who finally made a connection on his third visit to the mostly volunteer-staffed facility in Payson.
The neatly dressed veteran on one visit noticed the Purple Heart insignia on the hat of volunteer Will Parz.
That broke the ice.
Turns out, the homeless veteran served in the Navy in Vietnam. He became homeless after suffering several strokes and losing contact with his family. Proud, independent, disabled by his strokes and his demons — he’s been living in the woods, keeping himself as tidy as possible. Parz’s proud emblem of service offered the common grounds on which they could meet.
Parz put him in touch with the Phoenix Veterans Affairs office — which led to subsidized housing, medical and mental health care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!