Town of Payson homeless warming center winter 2019-20

The Arizona Rural Health Association will recognize the Payson Warming Center at Mount Cross Lutheran Church with the Inspiring Rural Health Program Award during its June 14 conference in Flagstaff.

 Michele Nelson/Roundup file photo

On any given night, about 40,000 veterans are on the streets. The Department of Veterans Affairs provides services to about one in five of those veterans annually. The rest are out there in the shadows — often avoiding the systems designed to help them reclaim their lives.

Now, a new package of bills have established the goal of eliminating homelessness among veterans — or at least offering services, transitional housing, mental health care and other support to any veterans willing to accept that help.

Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.