Payson school board members Joanne Conlin and Jolynn Schinstock thanked teachers, administrators, staff, students and fellow board members at their final meeting as board members this week.

Joanne Conlin and Jolynn Schinstock bid a tearful goodbye to the Payson school board this week — after a tumultuous four years of service to their community.

“I’ve been so honored to serve,” said Conlin. “I sincerely admire the staff and the board. They recognize the needs of the whole child. I am proud to be a part of this administration,” she added, her voice unsteady.

