Joanne Conlin and Jolynn Schinstock bid a tearful goodbye to the Payson school board this week — after a tumultuous four years of service to their community.
“I’ve been so honored to serve,” said Conlin. “I sincerely admire the staff and the board. They recognize the needs of the whole child. I am proud to be a part of this administration,” she added, her voice unsteady.
She quoted John F. Kennedy, who said, “our progress as a nation can be no swifter than our progress in education.”
“We know there is much misinformation out there,” said Conlin, “that can cause confusion about what is best for our district and our community and our students. So board members and the district must ask the hard questions — never be swayed by the smoke and mirrors that we face every day. We cannot go backward in preparing our students for a productive life.”
Schinstock agreed. “Serving on the board really has been an honor — together we have accomplished so much. I want to thank the staff for their endless dedication. And to thank leadership for sharing your wisdom and expert advice. To my fellow board members — I will miss you so much,” she said, her voice breaking. “Your friendship means the world to me. So this is not goodbye — just see you next time.”
Conlin lost her bid for re-election by a handful of votes in a five-way race for the two open seats. Schinstock — who also serves on the Payson Town Council — opted not to run for re-election to the school board.
Two new board members will take their seats at the next school board meeting. Katy Taylor is a longtime rancher and accountant with deep roots in the district and a long history of work as a parent volunteer — especially in the sports programs. Susan Ward, a relative newcomer to Rim Country, already heads the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program, which offers support for abused and neglected children who are wards of the court.
The two outgoing board members played a leading role in the district’s struggle to make it through the pandemic. The board had to cope with huge disruptions, parental fears, widespread infections, ever-shifting state and federal mandates, conflicting health advice and sharp parental disagreements about whether the district was doing too little — or too much — to respond to the virus. The problem was compounded by Payson’s high infection and death rates — together with a vocal anti-vaccination faction in the community.
Test scores plunged — both in Payson and across the nation — due to the disruptions of the pandemic. However, Payson also made a relatively rapid recovery — ending up with a high school graduation rate last year above the pre-pandemic figures.
Conlin and Schinstock were among the most active board members — politely but persistently asking questions of the administration. They each played a leading role in training new board members and attending statewide training sessions themselves. The results were evident when the Arizona Education Association awarded the board a prestigious statewide award for “Boardsmanship.”
Conlin often took the lead on the board — and was the most likely to challenge the administration. She dug deep into the details of the budget, job descriptions, district policies and the mass of detail that flowed through the meeting agendas each week. The former head of the Payson Senior Center, with a long background in business, Conlin had the knack of pleasant persistence. She never hesitated to ask a pointed question — but somehow never seemed critical or angry.
She lavished hours on her board duties, attended school events every week despite not having kids in the school, and never hesitated to ask the next question.
Her manner was unfailingly kind — and her focus on the welfare of the students unwavering.
Schinstock acknowledged the time Conlin spent working with other board members. “I cannot thank you enough for taking care of me,” she said to Conlin in the midst of her parting speech.
Schinstock has kids in the district and came to the board through service as a parent volunteer. For instance, she played a leading role in an effort that raised money to upgrade the playground at Julia Randall Elementary School.
She was also a strong board member as well as ever-present at school events. Her brisk, straightforward manner nonetheless remained compassionate and supportive of the administration and other board members.
The five-member board weathered the pandemic with grace and guts. The board meetings remained courteous, professional and student and teacher oriented. The district mostly avoided the outright parent revolts and accusations that roiled districts in the Valley and elsewhere during the pandemic.
Voters to some degree came down in the middle in the last round of voting.
Taylor and Ward were mostly supportive of current board policies. However, Taylor, in public appearances, said teachers and administrators needed to listen more closely to parents. She also said the district needed to do more to tend to the needs of students who weren’t necessarily planning on college.
Ward was critical of the decline in student test scores during the pandemic — and also suggested the district needed to work harder to increase its career and vocational offerings.
On the other hand, two other candidates sharply critical of the district’s curriculum, use of school bond override funds, pandemic policies and social issues in the classroom, placed well behind Ward and Taylor.
So voters didn’t endorse the status quo by re-electing Conlin — but also didn’t support the district’s sharpest critics.
Conlin urged the board to stay the course.
“We have to make sure our students are ready to deal with this ever-changing world. We’re counting on them to make a better tomorrow — and we cannot let them down. Make decisions that are sustainable. Make sure your decisions are in the best interest of our students. I am happy to have been able to work with a caring and committed team. I’m sad to be going — but happy you are going to be working with two new board members.”
Schinstock said she’ll be happy to return to volunteer work — out of the public eye.
“I will find my niche in some capacity that is not so rigorous — or so public. I thank the support staff and the teachers for their endless dedication.”
