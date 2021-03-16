Copper State Tax & Accounting celebrated their grand opening Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
About 20 people attended the event, which featured pizza from Pizza Factory and sweets.
Monica Henderson and her husband, Jason Fogel, opened the business in September. They are located at 900-A N. Beeline Hwy. in the Swiss Village.
They offer personal and small business tax services. “Making Taxes Easy” is their motto.
Henderson started as a licensed tax preparer in Monterey, Calif. in 1998. She moved to Phoenix and she and her husband opened North Phoenix Tax & Accounting in 2005.
They moved to Payson in 2017.
In-office consultations are available by appointment. Copper State Tax & Accounting also offers virtual Zoom meetings.
Visit their website at CopperStateTax.com, call 602-410-9290 or email Monica at monica@copperstatetax.com.
