Another death due to COVID-19 was reported Oct. 19 by the Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department. It was a Payson resident.
A total of 70 deaths are confirmed in Gila County; 52 are non-tribal, 18 are tribal.
As of the county’s Oct. 22 report, there have been 799 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gila County since the start of the pandemic, with 664 recoveries.
There are currently 80 active cases, 64 of those are in Globe; eight in Payson; three in Claypool; two in Miami; two in Tonto Basin; and one in Star Valley.
Josh Beck, with Gila County Emergency Management, was asked if the most recent numbers could be connected back to the resumption of in-person learning in the schools.
“We have not had any significant changes/outbreaks among school-aged children or parents so far,” he said.
There have been testing blitz events in the Globe area, but none in Rim Country.
“The state of Arizona is providing blitz testing in coordination with the National Guard for the most rural areas in Arizona. We have requested more testing in possibly Young, Tonto Basin, and Pine/Strawberry and are on the list. In Payson, we have ample supplies, and have recently transferred BinaxNow Abbott tests to the Payson area for quicker testing results,” Beck said. The BinaxNow Abbott tests use a swab and a card and produce results in 15 minutes.
In recent weeks health officials have expressed concern that the onset of the 2020-21 flu season could produce a twin pandemic scenario, so there has been a big push for the public to get a flu vaccine.
As of Oct. 10, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported there are 13 confirmed flu cases: Maricopa County has seven; Mohave County has four; and Cochise County has two. Maricopa’s cases have been found in every age group, except those 19 to 49, with the most cases among citizens aged 50 to 64. Mohave’s cases are in children, 0 to 18 years. Cochise County had one case in the age range of 19 to 49 and another in someone 65 or older.
Beck said, “Last year our first case was Sept. 28; this year we still have nothing on our radar. There really isn’t even any flu chatter yet at the state disease phone meetings. Good news!”
