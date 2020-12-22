COVID vaccines arrived in Gila County this week with hospitals receiving their first allotments of the Moderna vaccine.
As expected, healthcare workers and long-term care residents will be first in line. It is expected to take months to get everyone in this group vaccinated, according to officials.
If you are a general member of the public, you can expect to get your shot sometime after the spring.
Two COVID vaccines have so far been approved for emergency use with states given discretion in how they distribute the medicine.
Michael O’Driscoll, director, Gila County Health and Emergency Management, said the county is following the Center for Disease Control’s recommendations for a phased approach for vaccine delivery over the next months.
“Due to the limited supply of vaccine, vaccination efforts will be highly targeted to protect the most vulnerable populations in Gila County. Phase 1 is divided into three subphases,” he said.
Phases
Phase 1A prioritizes front line healthcare workers, emergency medical service workers, and long-term care facility staff and residents.
Phase 1B groups include adults in congregate settings, law enforcement, teachers and childcare workers, and essential services/critical industry workers.
Phase 1C includes any adults aged 65 and older, and adults of any age with high-risk medical conditions.
The county expects to complete Phase 1 by mid-spring.
Phase 2 will continue efforts to vaccinate high-risk individuals, while expanding to the general population.
Phase 3 will incorporate all previous priority populations and serve the general population.
In the meantime, experts agree the best thing residents can do while they wait to get inoculated is to continue to follow social distancing guideless, wear a mask, wash their hands frequently and avoid large gatherings.
For more information, follow the Gila County Health & Emergency Management and Gila County Facebook pages, as well as on www.Readygila.com
On Tuesday, the county reported 42 additional cases throughout the county, including 16 cases in both Payson and Globe, bringing the total number of active cases in Payson to 143 and 130 in Globe.
There have been 76 deaths.
For the week of Nov. 29, the percentage of positive coronavirus tests was 16% in Gila County. The Arizona Department of Health Services defines substantial community spread as anything above 10%.
