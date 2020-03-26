Earlier this week, health officials reported there are no COVID-19 cases in Gila County. Tests had been given to 24 people, 18 had negative results and 6 are pending.
Michael O’Driscoll, director of Gila County Division of Health and Emergency Management, said the results are expected in three to five days.
He shared the numbers in an update on the virus for the Gila County Board of Supervisors.
“This is a new virus. If you have it, you can pass it on to a heck of a lot of other people without having any symptoms,” he said.
While we cannot stop the transmission of the disease, the social distancing recommendations can slow it down, so the health care systems are not overwhelmed, O’ Driscoll continued.
Gila County, with its population of older residents, is ranked second for highest risk of the disease in the state, he said.
Joshua Beck, manager of Public Health Emergency Preparedness, said some of the division’s personnel that are not in essential public health posts are coming in to work in various response capacities.
“When we get a case, we need to have the staff to respond. Investigating the person’s contacts and then calling those people,” he said.
There are now 10 people on the investigative team; four people in a call center, which hasn’t been used yet; plus additional help for the emergency command center when it’s activated.
Beck said he is working with the Community Emergency Response Team in northern Gila County to find much needed personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care providers and first responders. He said they have been able to find a few masks and gowns and place small orders for more. The mines are also helping secure PPE, giving the county their surplus N95 masks and ordering more.
Beck was asked to explain the county’s test numbers. He said Gila County has only .084% of the state’s population, but it’s testing is at about 4%. “That’s more than most other rural counties.”
